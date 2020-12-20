New year mobile phone ban for students as Christchurch school resolves to improve learning and mental health

Cell phone use will be banned from Hillmorton High School when lessons resume in the new year.

Students at a Christchurch school will not be allowed to use their mobile phones at any time during the day in an effort to improve their learning and mental health.

Hillmorton High School will implement the new rule when lessons resume in the new year.

Youngsters will be allowed to bring their phones to school, but they must be turned off and kept in bags, though there will be some exceptions.

The decision comes amid concerns about social media use among school-age children and the challenges of addiction and unrealistic social expectations it can trigger.

Hillmorton board chair Duane Major says he thinks other schools around the country “will follow suit” and introduce a similar policy.

“The main thrust is around relationships and learning,” he said.

“We don't anticipate it to go down with a round of applause initially with students, but if we are consistent, and we do it as a team across the school, it's something that we can achieve.”

The school carried out a thorough investigation before implementing the policy, he said.

“It's been a two-year process. We've been collecting information, listening to parents and staff and looking at the data,” he said.

“There was quite a complex number of variables that we had to engage with.”

Major hopes the new policy will improve student engagement, both in and out of the classroom.

“Some student have phones and some don't. We want students to relate on even terms.”

It has yet to be decided what the consequences will be if students flout the rules, but he said repeated phone use could be treated as a “health-related” issue.

“It's not up to the board to implement the rule but that's the kind of direction that has been set. If we can get wellbeing-style conversations with students and parents, that's a fantastic result.”

Mobile phone policies vary at Christchurch’s schools.

Phil Holstein, principal of Burnside High School and president of Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals' Association, said the widespread availability of cell phones is something teachers have to deal with today.

Burnside introduced a similar policy two years ago, but students are allowed to use phones during break times.

Having a “clear line” meant teachers and students know the rules on phone use, he said.

“It’s at the discretion of the teacher. For example, they may want to use phones to do a quiz,” he said.

“We have posters in every room so students know the rules, it makes it easier to manage.

“It still happens, but we feel like we have found the right balance.”

Christine O'Neill, principal of Christchurch Girls' High School, said students are expected to have phones in bags during class time, “unless the teacher allows the phone to be used as part of a learning activity”.

“The technology is a tool, so we prefer our approach to be to educate the students to be critical consumers and users,” she said.

“The bigger issue for us is use of social media via phones in break times and out of school hours and the nature of addictive use.

“Young people face huge pressure to meet a false expectation created by carefully curated images of perfection.”

Professor Letitia Fickel, pro vice-chancellor for education, health and human development at the University of Canterbury, said there are examples where New Zealand schools have banned phone use and students have “responded positively” when the rationale is explained to them.

“Cell phones are what attach young people to social network sites and we know that those sites are beginning to have more detrimental effects on the wellbeing of our youth,” she said.

“Research is becoming clearer that the more time kids spend online in social-mediated​ spaces, the worse (the) mental health outcomes are.”