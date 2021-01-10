Offering teens another pathway to success

School isn't for everyone. Some kids outgrow it earlier than others, but luckily there's an alternative way to study and succeed – fees free!

Do you know a teen who's at a loose end? Maybe they left school early without qualifications – or they're planning to. Maybe they've got big dreams but they need help taking that first step.

School isn't for everyone. Some kids outgrow it earlier than others, but luckily there's an alternative way to study and succeed – fees free!

The Ultimate programmes at Vision College's Hamilton, Auckland, Pukekohe and Christchurch campuses are especially designed for students who've found that regular schooling isn't for them, or who have left high school early and want a second chance at getting some qualifications. Often they've set their sights on a career or study pathway, but need NCEA Level 1 or 2 in order to get started.

Free to students aged 16-19, Level 1 and 2 'Ultimate' courses give them the opportunity to gain credits towards NCEA Levels 1 and 2, while receiving a NZ Certificate in Foundation Skills at the same time. Instead of fitting multiple classes into one day, students spend their time in one classroom, learning practical skills that are important for the real world, including budgeting, writing a CV, preparing for job interviews, computer skills, getting their driver's licence and much more. They're also given guidance on planning their future study and career goals, and experience a range of career and study tasters, such as barista training, business administration and early childhood care.

SUPPLIED The Ultimate programmes at Vision College's Hamilton, Auckland, Pukekohe and Christchurch campuses are especially designed for students who've found that regular schooling isn't for them.

Taught in a fun and culturally inclusive environment, the courses use alternate methods of learning to engage students and restore their confidence and ambition. Through games and group activities, students develop self-management, communication, problem-solving, time management and teamwork skills that help prepare them for employment.

Since it was established in 1984, Vision College has given hundreds of young people a second chance at schooling. Vision College is a division of Activate Training Centre (ATC), one of the larger private training providers in New Zealand. Vision offers NZQA-accredited courses from certificate level up to degree level.

The passionate team of educators at Vision believe that teens aren't 'lost causes' just because school didn't agree with them, and every day they live the ATC motto of "changing lives through learning".

Upcoming intakes for the 19-week Ultimate course and the 20-week Ultimate 2.0 course start in February 2021, so visit Vision College now to find out more about whether their Ultimate programmes are right for your kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews.