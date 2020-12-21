'Broad and detailed' investigation into Otago medical students scam still not started, a year after being announced

University of Otago announced its investigation into student electives in November 2019.

An investigation into last year’s medical student intern scam has not yet started, more than 12 months after it was announced.

In October 2019, Stuff revealed that University of Otago (UO) students faked their compulsory placements so they could go on foreign holidays.

The students were required to undertake a term-long medical internship, which could be carried out in New Zealand or overseas.

Each received a $26,756 government stipend to fund their final year of study, including travel for their placements.

READ MORE:

* Med student scammers can enter medical profession after 'remedial' work

* Overseas electives could be cut following Otago student rort

* Placement scam medical students 'let off with a slap on the wrist'

* Auckland medical students to face scrutiny after Otago students faked placements

* Med students who faked work placement 'heartbroken'

* Call to investigate former medical students after Otago work placement scam

* Single eastern European country tied to med student work placement deception

* Trainee doctors pay $US200 for faked operating theatre photos in overseas scam

* University knew of possible med student scam three months before investigation



However, some students did not complete their internships and falsified assessment material, so they could go travelling.

Professor Barry Taylor, who was dean of the Otago Medical School at the time, said some students “exhibited very poor judgement” in taking “significant” time away from their placements “to travel and holiday and then not accurately reflecting this in their elective reports”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Professor Barry Taylor was dean of the Otago Medical School when the investigation was announced in November 2019.

An internal inquiry was carried out and in November last year, 53 students – 21.5 per cent of the year group – had their qualifications withheld.

UO was required to repay $92,000 of its 2019 medical trainee intern grant funding to the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), due to “various levels of non-delivery relating to 53 students”.

At the time, UO vice-chancellor professor Harlene Hayne promised a “broad and detailed” inquiry which would examine how the misconduct occurred and how it could be prevented in the future.

Although the exact terms had not been agreed, the investigation was expected to include previous year groups to determine if the rort had been carried out in the past.

The findings were expected to be published in 2020 but Stuff has learned the inquiry’s parameters have not yet even been agreed after it was put on hold “due to the impacts of Covid disruptions”.

“The university remains committed to an inquiry into this matter,” said a spokesman.

“Planning for the inquiry is well advanced with the panel membership tentatively confirmed and terms of reference on track to be formally finalised by the end of 2020.

“The inquiry itself will commence early in the new year.”

Staff wanted to wait until “individual situations were concluded” and to see the results of steps taken to review medical school processes, he said.

“With overseas electives being suspended for 2020 and 2021 it was not considered necessary to move with undue haste, particularly given the context of the tumultuous Covid year.

Alden Williams/Stuff University of Otago Medical School has sites in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington.

“However, the position has been reached where the situations of those involved in the events of 2019 are fully resolved and the inquiry can proceed with clear separation from the response to those events.”

The six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery is also offered at University of Auckland (UA) and despite no reports of similar misconduct, it also announced an investigation into student electives.

This has since been concluded, with results provided to the TEC.

Gillian Dudgeon, deputy chief executive for delivery at the TEC, said “it remains important for Otago to complete the broader investigation so it can identify how widespread the issue was”.

“The investigation was understandably delayed as a result of Covid-19. We are continuing to engage with Otago on the scope and details of the review and expect it to begin in early 2021.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it is important a full investigation takes place to “ensure taxpayer money is protected from inappropriate use”.

“I’m advised Otago University has said the details of the inquiry will be finalised before the end of the year and it will start early in 2021. I look forward to seeing the results,” he said.

Last year, National MP Dr Shane Reti, who is a practising doctor, said there needed to be a retrospective investigation into UO's medical electives, provided it was not a witch hunt.

And National’s tertiary education spokeswoman Penny Simmonds said “a clear timetable” for the investigation should now be put in place.

The Otago medical students who committed academic misconduct were allowed to obtain their qualification once they met “special conditions” imposed by the university.