Class finally out for country school teachers who started together in 1977

When they started teaching at Tapawera Area School in 1977, Jo Hillerby and Jeanette Booth couldn't have guessed they would be leaving together too.

The teachers – now good friends – said they would miss the close-knit rural school community they had mostly called home for the last four decades.

The pair were thanked for their kindness, dedication and the “huge impact” they had had on the lives of many students, as they were farewelled from the school in Tasman district, last week.

They said it had been a joy to witness the interaction between older and younger children at the school, which caters for children up to age 17.

“It’s very much a family,” home economics and sewing teacher Booth said.

“It’s a wonderful environment where the children are encouraged to be with each other right from the new entrants through to the big kids.”

While families didn’t tend to stay in the village as long as they used to, due to the nature of changes in farming and forestry, positive developments at the school included getting children involved in their local environment, Booth said.

“Right from our little children who camp on school ground, through to ... the children who come up and camp on our farm.

“They can go swimming in the river and they can do rock climbing, right through to our bigger children in the outdoor education course, and the camp up at Lake Rotoiti.”

The junior children would borrow sewing machines during sleepovers at the school, to make sleeping bags for their teddy bears, Booth reminisced.

The friends’ paths took slightly different turns, as they took time out to look after their children, and Booth spent five years in Canterbury when her family went to farm there in 2000.

Hillerby worked with new entrants to Year 8, as a home room to home economics teacher, later helping set up the work experience initiatives at the school.

The workplace schemes, including the Gateway programme and Trades Academy, had been “really motivational” for students, she said.

“There’s more opportunity for them to go and try or look at different jobs, so that they can make a decision about whether they will like it before they actually leave school.”

Hillerby had also loved witnessing the confidence and security the school’s mentoring programme had given the younger children, as they buddied up with the older students.

“It’s lovely seeing them touch base with each other outside organised activities, in the playground at lunchtimes and things like that.”

Both teachers were leaving largely so they could spend more time with their grandchildren, but planned to continue to help fundraising for the school.

Booth aimed to help out at the school when her granddaughter started the year after next.

Her advice for teachers just starting out was “love the kids”.

“If they know you can care, you can get them to do anything.

“If they pick up that you don’t care about them, then it doesn’t matter how good a teacher you are, you’re not going to succeed.”