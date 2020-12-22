Gloriavale school not a 'physically and emotionally safe place' for students

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

The Education Review Office (ERO) has criticised the school at Gloriavale Christian Community for not providing a physically and emotionally safe place for students.

A report, written in June but released more recently, said inspectors found the West Coast school did not have regularly reviewed policies and procedures to provide a physically and emotionally safe place for students, and therefore did not meet the criteria for registration as a private school.

The school has since provided evidence showing the areas needing improvement have been addressed and is now meeting registration requirements, ERO said.

The review also found the school had managers who are “fit and proper persons”, despite the principal being under investigation by the Teaching Council after a teacher sexually assaulted a girl.

Gloriavale leaders recently came under fire for having a sexual and physical assault policy that offered offenders three chances to repent before being reported to police.

The school’s principal, Faithful Pilgrim, also stood down from his role and allowed his teaching registration to lapse after an investigation was launched into whether he failed to keep pupils safe.

The investigation includes whether Pilgrim allowed a teacher, Just Standfast, to continue practising after it was alleged he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in 2012.

Standfast pleaded guilty in March last year to a charge of sexual conduct with a child.

The offending only came to light after the girl's father laid a complaint to police in 2018 when he left the community. The court heard that Pilgrim was told about the allegations in 2012.

Alden Williams/Stuff The school is run by the Gloriavale Trust Board and the Community Management Board.

The school has 204 students from year 1 to 11.

“A safe place is one in which risks to student safety are regularly assessed and evaluated with a view to eliminating, or at least reducing, harm,” the ERO report said.

“A safe place is one where clear policies exist and are acted upon to eliminate or minimise harm.”

However, no such policies existed at the Gloriavale school.

ERO told the school leaders to extend safety checks to include people supporting students off-site, to insert a statement in the school’s child protection policy indicating that any person may report suspected child abuse, and to implement a risk assessment template.

It also told the school to clarify the physical restraint policy and explain it to students and parents.

The school did meet other criteria for registration, the report found, including its curriculum and having suitable staffing, equipment and tuition standards.

TVNZ Gloriavale leaders recently came under fire for having a sexual and physical assault policy that offered offenders unlimited chances to repent before being reported to police.

The school is run by the Gloriavale Trust Board and the Community Management Board.

“The close relationships between the two boards and the community mean that decisions about school operations have, historically, been determined through discussion,” the report said.

“School leaders are aware of the need to have written policies and procedures that are regularly reviewed. At the time of this review, several new documents had yet to be widely shared amongst staff.”

ERO report also recently released its report on Gloriavale Christian Toddlers, an early childhood education centre in the community licenced for 50 preschoolers.

That report concluded the centre was well-placed to promote positive learning outcomes for children, but aldo found that the child protection policy needed to state clear provision for direct reporting of any suspected child abuse

Gloriavale has been approached for comment.