Former Southland Boys' High School assistant principals awarded payout

Three former Southland Boys’ High School assistant principals, who were made redundant, have been awarded a payout after it was found the board did not follow the correct process.

Following the appointment of new rector Simon Coe in 2017 it was decided instead of four assistant principals, he wanted a single assistant rector with a further three management positions below that.

The Employment Relations Authority said the restructure was genuine, but the school did follow the correct consultation process following the proposal.

The authority's decision said relations between the assistant principals and the rector were fraught and not effective.

The authority ordered the school to pay each teacher $28,000 compensation and $25,679 in lost pay with a further $1165 interest on that pay.

More to come