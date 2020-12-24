Former Southland Boys' High School assistant principals get pay out

A former Invercargill school assistant principal says he and two of his colleagues do not want other teachers to have to go through what they have.

That was why they took their former school to the Employment Relations Authority, action which has resulted in Southland Boys’ High School having to pay a combined $164,000 to three of its former assistant principals.

Three long-serving Southland Boys’ High School staff members – Linda Dalzell, Steve Jackson and Alan Bailey – all had their jobs disestablished at the start of 2019.

They all held assistant principal roles.

Stuff Three former Southland Boys' High assistant principals have been awarded a payout.

Following the appointment of rector Simon Coe in 2017 it was decided that instead of four assistant principals, he wanted a single associate rector, with a further three management positions below that.

The trio complained to the Employment Relations Authority that they had been unfairly dismissed as a result of the process.

ERA has since released a decision where it agreed that their dismissals were unjustified.

The school has been ordered to pay each teacher $28,000 compensation and $25,679 in lost pay, with a further $1165 interest on that pay.

Coe told Stuff on Thursday that the board was getting legal advice in regard to the ERA decision.

When asked if that meant they were looking to appeal it, Coe again added they were getting legal advice and could not comment further.

The ERA decision stated that the restructure was genuine, but the school did not follow the correct consultation process following the proposal.

The findings say; “It is clear that the working relationship between the rector and each of the applicants was fraught and not effective”.

While the report outlines a lack of communication from Coe with his then senior management team, the report author Peter van Keulen was not prepared to infer that the rector’s restructuring proposal was designed to remove the assistant principals.

Jackson told Stuff he was pleased with van Keulen's decision.

Although he said the reality was they would not be getting their jobs back and his career had taken a major hit on the back losing his assistant principal job.

Jackson was annoyed that they struggled to get information from the school when they were preparing their feedback as part of the consultation process.

“It was absolutely gutting. I walked through those gates for 35 years as a pupil and as a teacher, and we were just gone.”

Jackson said it had hit the three of them hard.

He said they had all worked hard over a long period of time to build their careers and work their way up the ladder. To have that suddenly pulled from them hurt.

Added to that was the lack of job opportunities in Invercargill at that assistant principal level for them to pursue.

Jackson has had to start back at the bottom teaching in the classroom and last year said he was only able to pick up 14 hours a week.

He hoped that by them pursuing action through ERA it would help others in the education sector in the future.

“We don't want any of our other colleagues, throughout the country, to have to go through what we have,” he said.