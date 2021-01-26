Schools shouldn't ask parents to provide devices, expert says

Many schools are asking students to take their own devices into lessons, but some educators question if the policy has been thought through properly.

Many parents are forking out hundreds of dollars on computers as back-to-school costs mount. Do children need to take their own devices to school?

Nicholas Hall and his wife were surprised to learn their daughter’s new high school had a “bring your own device” (BYOD) policy.

They recently moved to Nelson from Australia, where the high school their daughter attended gave each student a Chromebook for the year.

They shopped around and made a “pretty significant” investment in a laptop they hoped would last her through school.

But Hall was concerned that other students wouldn't be in the same boat.

“We can probably stretch ourselves to do it, but I know lots of families who wouldn't be able to.”

Educator and former Auckland principal, Alwyn Poole said schools shouldn’t ask families to foot the bill for devices, when many parents struggled to pay for uniforms and stationery.

Children whose families couldn’t afford those things often felt ashamed, resulting in confrontation at school and truancy, he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Educator Alywn Poole says schools should stop passing the cost of devices onto parents, saying the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy is unnecessary.

Poole questioned why it was necessary for every child to take a laptop to school.

"The jury is certainly out about whether you should use a computer in every learning situation.

“Schools should be talking to families to ascertain who has got computer access at home ... and should be looking for methods to help those who can't.”

Schools by law can’t require parents to provide a device. But they can ask families to provide one.

A letter sent to parents at Nelson College said all students were expected to bring their own device to school.

Headmaster Richard Dykes said, for those who couldn’t, the school had equity devices – including ones provided by the Government during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They also had about 300-400 computers, mainly in pods at the school.

Dykes was “interested to have a conversation” with the school community about BYOD, regarding equity and the impact on learning, including the “distraction factor”.

“But Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“We would be foolhardy to make any changes while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson College headmaster Richard Dykes says it would be foolhardy to change the school’s policy around devices in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education consultant Charles Newton said schools forfeited the moral right to ask parents to provide devices, if they didn't know whether the use of the technology was improving things in the classroom.

“Before you commit to any programme, you need to have a really clear understanding about how that is going to improve learning, how you’re going to measure that impact, and you need to be able to show the outcomes from that investment,” he said.

He was concerned technology was being used in some classrooms to replace rather than augment the teacher.

Schools hadn’t always upskilled teachers in how to use devices to enable them to enhance the key principles of learning, he said.

“There has certainly been a tendency for BYOD to be something that people had picked up because other people are doing it, often without a sound understanding of the long process those schools might have gone through.”

STEFAN STEFANCIK/UNSPLASH School BYOD polices risk marginalising students whose parents can’t afford to buy the devices.

Head of BYOD at Nayland College, Gaye Bloomfield, said the school of around 1300 students had been working on the project for five years.

This year, it was encouraging all students to take a device in.

For students whose families weren’t in a position to do that, the school had five laptops per classroom, over 150 devices that could be loaned out on a weekly basis and desktop stations.

Working on a device gave students agency over their learning, by allowing them to complete tasks in any order for example, Bloomfield said.

Being able to personalise their device – including having the same tabs – was more efficient, she said.

The teacher could choose whether to use devices, but students didn’t have to work online if they preferred to work on paper.

“The idea of all students sitting behind a laptop all day every day, is horrific for us.

“It's about the right activity, at the right time, for the right purpose.”

A “solid” laptop could be bought for $400 – $500, she said.

The Ministry of Education said while many schools used devices to deliver parts of their curriculum, devices were not essential.

“Our young people need to have the knowledge and skills to design and develop new digital technologies to achieve specific tasks or solve problems, but this learning can occur without using a digital device,” Deputy Secretary Early Learning & Student Achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid, said.

Schools should have enough devices through those handed out by the ministry during lockdown, to cover any students who didn’t previously have one, she said.

