International students to start returning to SIT to complete studies

SIT is pleased the Government is working hard to bring international students back into the country.

The Southern Institute of Technology is working with the Government to help 11 international students return to study.

The Government announced last week it had approved an exception class of 1000 students studying at a degree level or above who had started their studies in New Zealand before the borders closed because of Covid-19.

The 11 students had left the country and were unable to get back because the borders closed.

The students are expected in the country in April.

SIT has welcomed the news as international students contribute significantly to its bottom line.

SIT international department and marketing manager Chami Abeysinghe​ said international students generate $10m to $11m a year.

An international student generates $18,000 a year compared to a Zero Fees student which cost $840 per year based off a 120 credit programme, Abeysinghe said.

SIT had expected 2000 international students last year but Covid-19 disrupted that.

Abeysinghe said about 300 to 400 international students had stayed in New Zealand, and SIT expected they would return to study this year .

Although 11 students might seem like a small number, the announcement was a positive sign and helped let other countries know it was open for business, Abeysinghe said.

The International Education Strategy for Southland forecasted international student enrolments to grow to more than 2800 by 2025, that was unlikely to be achieved now, she said.

An Education New Zealand report for 2017/2018 says international students at polytechnics, schools and private training establishments generate $55 million through tuition and living costs, creating 540 jobs in the Southland region.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey​ said without international students there was an impact not only on industries such as retail and hospitality but also a loss workers.

The sooner they could safely get international students back into the region the better, Carey said.

The top five source countries for International students in Southland are China, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka and South Korea.

Meanwhile, as of December 6, 2020, SIT has 5044 full-time equivalent students enrolled for study, up from the 4883 in 2019.

This was mostly caused by a spike in students enrolling via its SIT2LRN programmes.