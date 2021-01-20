New Māori Performing Arts NCEA subject a step towards equity in education system

In 2021, 900 students across 30 schools will be given the option to study Te Ao Haka across all three NCEA levels, with plans to roll it out nationally by 2023. (File photo)

New Zealand’s education system has taken a step towards bicultural equality, with the launch of new NCEA standard Te Ao Haka​.

Announced in December last year, the Maori performing arts standard was officially launched at Pipitea Marae in Wellington on Wednesday.

In 2021, 900 students across 30 schools will be given the option to study Te Ao Haka across all three NCEA levels, with plans to roll it out nationally by 2023.

Kaiako​ (teacher) at Te Kura o Manutuke​ in Gisborne, Tiria Waitai​, said it was a huge step.

“I’ve been a kaiako of kapa haka for quite some time now, and we’ve found our tamariki, they just thrive. Kapa haka really does save lives.”

The cultural link kapa haka provided could be a salvation to students who did not fit into the box, she said.

Until now, students had been able to study Māori Performing Arts through unit standards, and the NCEA Dance achievement standard.

“Luckily they’ve been able to achieve NCEA through the unit standards, but now we’ve moved into the achievement standards, it finally feels like we’ve achieved equity, for our tamariki of nowadays but also for our future generations.

In the past, to give students the opportunity to achieve a university approved subject they had gone through the back door with NCEA level 3 dance, Waitai said.

“But now we can go through the front door.”

Rotorua Boys’ High School kaiako, Jamus Webster​, used to teach te reo and kapa haka at the Department of Corrections. It was an inmate who inspired him to start working in schools.

“He told me, ‘I wish I had this programme when I was at school.’ So I went into the schools, because that’s the end product, I've got to catch them before they go there.”

Te Ao Haka would give students a university entrance subject they were comfortable with.

“For me, I actually want this to be the core, to help engage my students, and to inspire them to enjoy English, maths and science.”

The Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary for early learning and student achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid​, said Māori Performing Arts was a valuable source of knowledge and learning, and an important part of recognising identity, language and culture.

“We know identity-language and culture is key to the success, and the learning success of students, and it’s been something that has been a long time coming.”

Having Te Ao Haka as an achievement standard gave it parity of esteem, and was an important step in recognising Te Tiriti o Waitangi​.

“For the thousands of students who study Māori Performing Arts either at school, or wharekura​ or in their home lives, being able to access it as an achievement standard means it is recognised as a valuable and valued learning, it is a valuable and valued knowledge area, it will be recognised for university entrance. It doesn’t sit as a nice to-do, something that isn’t valuable.”

The Ministry was also doing a wider work programme refreshing both the New Zealand curriculum and Te Marautanga (the Māori-medium curriculum).

“It will be about being a truly bicultural curriculum. When we come into NCEA, as well as having Te Ao Haka as achievement standards, we are looking to bring Matauranga Māori across how all achievement stands are pitched.

“So you can be teaching and learning Māori knowledge, Māori culture, and have achievement tasks and achievement standards that reflect that.”