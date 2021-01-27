Not sure where to study? Take the Massey University quiz

SUPPLIED Whether you're a school leaver or an adult learner, an important question to ask as you look forward to studying, is which campus to choose, take our quiz below to help you decide.

As the lyrics of Massey University's own waiata say, "whakaako, whakaeke ki te kōmata," or, "learn and aspire to reach the pinnacle."

Massey University, te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, has a strong and enduring reputation as a top university in Aotearoa New Zealand. Massey offers more than 500 courses, over three physical campuses, throughout the North Island, as well as being New Zealand's leading online university.

University is not just about the qualifications you will gain. Fundamentally, it is education for life. It is an opportunity to push yourself intellectually, emotionally and socially. The contacts and connections gained through your university education will shape your life and stay with you into the future. Therefore, the campus and location you choose will be an important part of your education, career and life.

Whether you're a school leaver or an adult learner, an important question to ask as you look forward to studying, is which campus to choose. Whichever one you decide on, whether it be one of the three physical campuses or online, Massey University will deliver a world class education, alongside a caring and welcoming community, while providing academic and social support.

You might choose to move somewhere new to broaden your horizons or you might prefer, or need, to live close to your family. Either way, the decision can be a tough one so this quiz will help you decide which campus is the right one for you.