Schools prepare for children in 'survival mode' as term starts

Schools are preparing for children to return to class hungry and without uniform and stationery after a summer holiday where parents were stretched thin by the fallout of Covid-19.

Middle School West Auckland principal Warren Cook said at the beginning of term, the school will need to settle children back into a routine after some were left to “fend for themselves” over the summer.

“They might be a little bit scruffy, they might be after some food, they might be missing some bits of clothing.”

He said parents had little choice but to work “eight days a week” to put food on the table – and even then families were struggling.

As KidsCan releases its research with Colmar Brunton into food insecurity, schools say the challenges facing children in poverty are worse than they have ever been.

Schools are preparing for the start of term to be tougher than ever.

“It’s a genuine struggle,” Jan Love, a social worker at Mana College in Porirua, said.

It’s rare for students to bring lunch with them – if they do, it’s a bag of chips.

The food the school gets from KidsCan is a huge help, she said.

“You always really feel it when you see a kid stuffing it in their pocket.

“You know the difference between someone being greedy and someone being genuine – you feel it and it’s hard.”

The biggest challenge at the start of the year is getting students back to class. There is always a handful who get stuck in Auckland or Rotorua over the holidays, she said.

Then there are the little reasons kids stay away: No food, no uniform, no shoes. It’s a case of the straw breaking the camel’s back, she said.

Chris Patel, the principal of Kopuarahi School in rural Waikato, said even when children do turn up to school, their learning is impacted by poverty.

“When a kid walks through the school gate and they know they don’t have lunch in their bag, they’ve got falling apart shoes on their feet, they might not have slept well, they might be sharing a bed ... already before they walk in the school gate there's trauma.”

The school’s first job before it can teach is to make sure the children are clothed and fed, she said.

“While they're in survival mode they’re not going to engage with learning – you’re wasting your time.”

KidsCan/Supplied It’s common for children to stay away from school becuase they don't have lunch – or bring nothing at all.

She said she’s been buying lunches for children every week she’s been in teaching: “It’s not a new issue, but it’s a bigger issue.”

At Middle School West Auckland, the school has removed as many costs as possible: Parents don’t pay for uniform, stationery or technology, and breakfast, lunch and fruit in schools is provided.

When Cook first started at the school, the uniform had white socks, which weren’t provided by the school. That changed after one day when he saw a student who had bandages wrapped around his ankles.

“His feet were in his shoes, which had holes in them, and he had bandages going up to make it look like it had socks,” Cook said.

KidsCan provides two pairs of black socks alongside each pair of shoes, so he said it was a “no brainer” to change the uniform policy to match.

People can visit backtoschool.org.nz to buy items for school children including hot meals, breakfast, fleece-lined jackets, and shoes.