Covid-19: Northland schools expect low attendance over virus fears

Northland principals are preparing for Covid-19 to disrupt the start of term, with high anxiety about a new case in the community.

Students are due back in the classroom from next week, but schools are expecting some families to keep children at home.

“Whenever you mention Covid potentially being in our very small communities it’s a real worry,” Doreen Bailey, the principal of Taipa Area School, said.

With the school in the Far North and the places the positive case visited being in the south of Northland, she said it hadn’t created a “huge panic” – but she predicted that would change if there is any further community spread.

“The fear of parents letting their kids go to school was a real thing last year,” she said.

Even by the end of the year, attendance wasn’t back to normal.

School attendance in Tai Tokerau has been stubbornly low; in 2020, the proportion of children attending school regularly was 52 per cent, compared to 64 per cent nationally.

Schools reported losing students due to the pandemic – either because senior students left school to find work, families moved out of the area because of job losses, or parents were worried about their children being exposed to Covid in the classroom.

Myles Ferris, the president of Te Akatea Māori Principals’ Association and principal of Whangārei's Ōtangarei School, said the school would decide before term starts next Tuesday whether to reintroduce level 2 precautions like keeping visitors off school grounds.

“We are aware that some whānau might decide to keep their children at home.”

It was a “balancing act” between encouraging parents to send their children to school if they are well, and making sure the community was kept safe.

Karen Gilbert-Smith, the principal of Whangārei Boys’ High School, said she is surprised not to have received any advice from the Education Ministry yet.

She said the school would reassure whānau it was “business as usual” when term starts next week, “but the general consensus in Northland is that people are really worried”.

“I certainly expect there will be some individuals who will be reluctant to come to school.”

She said teachers hope to get everyone back to school as soon as possible: “We don't want to start the year off on the back foot”.

The ministry’s Katrina Casey said it is “closely monitoring the situation.”

She said at this time there is no change to the advice on the ministry’s website, but if the guidance was updated, schools would be notified.