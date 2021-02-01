Mega polytech to spend $2 million on consultants and hosts staff workshop at a Wellington golf course

Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town was welcomed into his new role last July.

Te Pūkenga – the Crown entity which now oversees the country’s 16 polytechnics – will spend $2 million on private consultants, despite being told it needs to be nimble and use its existing expertise.

The organisation has also spent thousands of dollars staging an employee workshop at The Majestic Centre, Wellington’s tallest building, and a second session was held at the city’s Miramar Golf Club.

Te Pūkenga, formerly the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST), has contracted professional services company EY and EY Tahi, its indigenous Māori branch, to co-design its “operating model”.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act reveal it “expects to invest circa $2 million into this 12-month project”.

Launched on April 1 last year, Te Pūkenga brings together New Zealand’s 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs).

In July education minister Chris Hipkins set out his intentions for it, saying the Crown’s investment would total almost $121 million.

“This is a significant amount of funding and I have high expectations,” he wrote.

“(The organisation) needs to be nimble and a driver of change, and leverage off the extensive expertise that already exists within NZIST and other key stakeholders.”

In August, Stuff reported that Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town, a former Auckland City Council boss, had appointed six deputy chief executives.

In total the organisation will pay its seven top staff at least $2.3 million in its first year.

National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds said there was never a strong business case to amalgamate the 16 polytechnics and this latest spending “was not nimble”.

“When you have big organisations like this, you lose local accountability.”

She asked why the workshops could not be hosted in one of Te Pūkenga’s existing properties.

“It’s exactly as I expected. You have a government spending millions on bureaucracy that should be spent on students and staff.”

Merran Davis, deputy chief executive transformation and transition at Te Pūkenga, said the organisation received eight submissions for the contract that went to EY and EY Tahi, and sought a partner with “a proven track record” in facilitating the “design of complex and transformational operating models”.

“This project will initiate one of the biggest transformations the country has experienced for many years, completely reimagining training and delivery of vocational education,” she said.

Hipkins said the $2 million consultancy fees are “within what I expect” and Te Pūkenga is “an investment in New Zealand’s future”.

“As I’ve been clear all along, there is a clear distinction between the cost and processes required to stand up a new entity and the cost and structure of a head office when it’s fully functional,” he said.

“Te Pūkenga has been instructed to establish a completely new organisation which requires developing an operating model, built on having learners and employers at the centre of every decision and then embarking on a transition process.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Pūkenga held its employer experience workshops at The Majestic Centre in Willis St.

In December 50 transitional industry training organisation and subsidiary staff, seven EY staff and one Te Pūkenga staff member attended the first of three employer experience workshops at the 29-storey Majestic Centre, in Willis St.

The venue hire and catering cost $5,290 and $3,074.62 has been claimed for travel and accommodation.

The next two workshops were held at the Miramar Golf Course Conference Centre in late January.

When asked why the workshops could not have been held online, Davis said: “As the workshops were run using a co-design philosophy, it was necessary they were held in person as it would have been impossible to facilitate this process in a virtual environment.”

And Hipkins said “good, open consultation is critical to the success of a transformational undertaking of this scale”.

“Vocational education is a complex system and ensuring all parties and sectors are well represented and their views heard is key to everyone being up to date on developments.

“Sometimes that is best done on a face-to-face basis.”