Teachers to pay more to teach as new registration fees kick in

Teachers are facing increased fees and workloads, following changes to the registration process announced by the Teaching Council last year (file photo).

As educators head back to the classroom for the 2021 school year, they are faced with a more than a doubling in registration fees, despite widespread backlash to the plan.

Last May the Teaching Council announced that instead of teachers paying $220 every three years to register, they would have to pay $157 a year, resulting in fees more than doubling over the three-year period.

Angry teachers rallied and a 30,000-signature petition was presented to the Teaching Council calling for a reversal in the fees. Another petition just shy of 11,000 signatures, addressed to the Education Minister Chris Hipkins, called for a review into the Teaching Council decision. The PPTA has also taken the matter to court, with a judicial review scheduled for May.

On Monday, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) junior vice-president, and James Hargest College teacher, Chris Abercrombie​, launched a third petition, asking Hipkins to step in and reverse the changes.

“It was a bit of solidarity with my colleagues around the country, to raise this awareness and put pressure on, to make sure it doesn’t disappear,” Abercrombie said.

As well as the added financial pressure on teachers, registering every year meant an increase workload for the already stretched workforce.

“We don’t want to have to spend time on this. Teachers recognise the need to be in a registered body of professionals, no one is saying we shouldn’t have it, what we are saying, is this an appropriate use of our time as teachers?

“We want to be focusing on our students.”

Supplied James Hargest College teacher Chris Abercrombie has launched a petition calling for the education minister to reverse teacher registration fee increases.

In particular, it would hit part-time and relief teachers, as well as those at the beginning of their careers.

“They are the lowest-paid teachers so proportionately this is more of their income.”

“Anything that puts up barriers for having good people in the profession, is not a good thing.”

As well as returning to the three-year registration system, he wanted a more high-trust model.

“Instead of teachers proving every three years that they are competent assume they are and, if there are issues, the school should raise them.

The Teaching Council was aware of the new petition addressed to the Minister of Education for his consideration, and had consulted with teachers and made a decision regarding fees last year.

The council had been using its reserves since July 1 2020 to defer the increase in fees paid by teachers until February 1, 2021, but did not have the money to defer the increase any longer.

The fee increase was due to a portion of their government funding ceasing in June 2020, which amounted to around 60 per cent of their costs, so fees were increased to cover the shortfall for operating costs.

The PPTA have applied to the High Court in Wellington for a judicial review of decisions relating to fees and certification periods made by the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand. This limits our ability to comment on these decisions while these proceedings are before the court.

Hipkins said given the matter was before the court, it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the fees.

“On the wider matter of reform of the Teaching Council, this was raised with me by the PPTA last year and I asked them to work with their primary sector counterparts, the NZEI, as I would not be inclined to make changes to the role and function of the council unless they reflected a consensus between the two unions representing the profession.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa national secretary Paul Goulter said they had advocated for a number of changes to the certification process alongside the PPTA, and will continue to have conversations with the minister to progress this work.