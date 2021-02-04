Southland primary school celebrates 150 years of teaching

Jubilee committee members Joyce Campbell, left, and Glynis Thomson hold part of the original Woodlands Full Primary School sign ahead of this weekend's 150th celebrations.

Footage of Woodlands Full Primary School activities in the 1950s will bring back memories for some attending its 150th celebrations this weekend.

Woodlands farmer and hobby filmmaker Alex Campbell bought a movie camera in 1950 and used it frequently in the settlement, his daughter Joyce Campbell, 76, said.

“He was the village movie man. Whenever there was something going on, he was there with his camera.”

Joyce recently had footage transferred from the 8mm film on to DVDs. The footage of school activities was then put onto another DVD, by Glynis Thomson, for the jubilee.

The two women are on the jubilee committee and former duxes of the school.

“Some people [attending the jubilee] will see themselves as school children in the movie in the 1950s,” Joyce, a pupil from 1950 to 1957, said.

Part of the DVD showed pupils moving from the old school building to the current one when it opened in late 1953. Both buildings were built on the same block of land.

“I recalled being dazzled by the [new] school ... it had central heating and four lights in each room, it was just overwhelming,” Joyce said.

At the old school there was an open fire and one light in each classroom, and holes in the floor, she said.

During her time at the school, she walked 1.6 kilometres from her home to catch the school bus. It was a different for her father, Alex, who attended the school with his three siblings and cousins in the 1920s.

They travelled 6.4 kilometres, one way, in a pony-drawn buggy. The oldest child in the group was in charge of getting the children to school and the pony.

The oldest child ungeared the pony at the school and put it in a paddock on the property. After school, the gear was put back for the trip home.

“The children had to take a lot of responsibility in the generation before me,” Joyce said.

She remembered, as a child, the farm truck – a Land Rover – was her family’s means of transport to Invercargill.

“It was taken to the cow shed and hosed down when you wanted to go to town.”

The school’s 150th celebrations start with a function to welcome people at the Woodlands Rugby Club on Friday night. Various activities will be held at the school on Saturday, with a meal at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill at night.

The oldest ex-pupil and the youngest current pupil will arrive at the school in a horse-drawn carriage on Saturday morning to cut the jubilee cake.

A church service and lunch will mark the closure of the jubilee on Sunday. The total number of people expected to attend during the three days stands at 276.