Depression, anxiety and panic attacks: Students' demand for mental health support rising

For many students the new academic year is a time of excitement and anticipation, but for others it’s the cause of depression and distress. (File photo)

Concerns over exam results, job uncertainty and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 will result in more young people seeking help for a range of mental health issues, a New Zealand support service says.

Although depression and anxiety are the main reasons why people ask for help, study worries, relationship troubles and family problems can also be major stressors, consultant psychiatrist Dr Siale Foliaki says.

Foliaki works at The Lowdown, a free service that supports young New Zealanders experiencing mental health difficulties.

“We anticipate that more young people than usual may be experiencing high levels of anxiety after receiving their NCEA their results, given the ongoing impact of Covid-19,” Foliaki said.

READ MORE:

* Pink gets real about mental health, anxiety: 'Talking about is the most important thing'

* 'Vital' national helpline launched to support survivors of sexual harm

* Mental health awareness at heart of nationwide hip hop tour

* Access to mental health support to get easier through new phone number



Experts have long described the country’s mental health woes as “a silent pandemic of psychological distress”, and have called for urgent action as the number of young people needing help continues to grow.

“Many students struggled with home-schooling during New Zealand’s two lockdown periods in 2020. The virus’ impact on certain employment sectors and on international opportunities for students can be crushing,” Foliaki said.

Stuff Feelings of anxiety and depression among young people are common at this time of the year as the new term begins. (Stock image)

Among the young adults who contacted The Lowdown for support was university student Justine*.

The 20-year-old – who lives in an urban area, but preferred not to say where – experienced relationship problems and began to feel very isolated.

In addition to an ongoing eating disorder, she became depressed and anxious about her studies.

“There were a couple of things that seemed to be a little bit too difficult to handle by myself.”

Older generations did not always understand the pressures young people were facing, she said.

“[They] can be stuck in the way that they lived when they were younger, so ... are unsure about how things like social media affects the younger generation.”

VUWSA Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) rallied in the capital speaking out about underfunded and under resourced mental health services. (Video first published August 2018)

Justine, who continues to receive treatment, said people should “seek help” if they need it.

A Stuff investigation last year, which analysed 270 coroners’ reports for students aged 17 and over who died by suicide, found one in three cases involved no prior mental health concerns, and only 48 per cent of the affected students ever saw a doctor or mental health professional to discuss their wellbeing.

The latest figures released by Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall showed 53 students died by suicide in the year to June 2020, and there had been 678 student suicides since July 2007.

The Government announced a $25 million mental health package in 2020 to help tertiary students – who were facing four-week waiting times for help at some institutions – better manage Covid-19 related stress.

The National Telehealth Service runs several mental health services, including 1737 – need to talk?, depression.org, and The Lowdown.

Ben White/Unsplash Anxiety and depression can be caused by a range of factors for young people. (Stock image)

Between July 1, 2019 and June 31, 2020, 40 per cent of contacts to its services were from people under the age of 25.

The largest single group (21 per cent) was young people aged 13 to 19.

Canterbury teenager James first contacted 1737 when he was in year 10.

Everyone saw him as a “happy, cheerful guy” but in private he struggled with the demand of meeting people’s expectations and the pressure he put on himself, he said.

“I felt the pressure from everyone to keep up the image, as a high achiever.

“Because of that it felt a wee bit lonely, as I couldn't talk to anyone about it.”

The support he received helped him reassess what to expect from himself, he said.

“It was good being able to talk to people. They gave me the reassurance that I didn't have to keep putting such pressure on myself.”

Where to get help:

The Lowdown – Free 24/7 help for young New Zealanders with feelings of stress and anxiety. Service users can contact trained support workers via text, email, webchat and phone.

1737 – Need to Talk? – Free, government-funded mental health service available 24/7 for anyone experiencing mental health distress.

Depression.org.nz – Phone and text support for emotional and psychological issues.

The Journal – An online programme to help people learn skills to tackle depression.

*Not her real name.