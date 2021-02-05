Parents sad and angry after popular preschool closed by education officials with 48 hours' notice

Blueberries Nursery & Preschool in Christchurch was given 48 hours to close by the Ministry of Education due to "missing paperwork".

Staff and parents at a Christchurch preschool are shocked and saddened it has been forced to close after it failed to meet six government compliance conditions – some relating to “missing paperwork”.

Blueberries Nursery and Preschool in Addington was on Thursday given 48 hours’ notice to shut after owner Tanya Tong had her operating licence withdrawn by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Angry parents say they have not been given enough time to make alternative arrangements.

One woman said she will not be able to go to work on Tuesday, while another said she will have to turn down a new job which she was due to start in the coming weeks.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Education wants to tighten early childhood centre rules

* Five Discoveries Educare ECE centres in Auckland shut by Ministry of Education

* Parents 'disappointed, shocked' at lack of consultation over school closure



The preschool has 39 children registered and seven permanent staff, who will now lose their jobs.

The MoE says it had previously supported the preschool by funding professional development for governance and management and had visited the site three times during the compliance period to monitor progress.

Tong, whose daughter also attends the preschool, says they were visited in October by MoE inspectors who recorded “some non-compliance” issues, relating to missing planning documents.

Further visits were made in November and December, and Tong received a letter saying “we are pleased to see good progress is being made”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Blueberries was given notice on Thursday, leaving parents fuming and parents in tears at the news it would shut.

However, a final assessment on January 28 identified six outstanding breaches.

Tong said that among the work that needed to be remedied was additional bark in the play area and updates to “learning stories”, which are used to record a child’s activity.

Tong was called to see officials on Thursday and given two days’ notice to close.

“They had the choice of suspending or cancelling the licence, and they chose to cancel it,” she said.

“Our parents are very angry. They don’t want to send their children to another preschool.

“If we had two more weeks we could have completed the outstanding issues.”

Sheeba Markose said her daughter Julia had gone to the preschool for two and a half years, and was shocked it is closing.

“I never felt like there was a lack of care and my daughter really loved the teachers,” she said.

“They should have been given more time to make the improvements.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Sheeba Markose says her daughter loved going to the preschool, and she has never had any concerns.

Mikaela Chettleburga’s three-year-old son Eli has gone to the preschool since he was six months old.

“It’s such a great place, he loves it,” she said.

“He will hopefully start a new preschool in a few weeks. He's been here such a long time, he's going to be wondering why he's at home.”

Samantha Love enrolled her daughter Rose when she turned three.

“She's grown so much since she's been here,” she said. “It's going to be a big loss for her not being here any more.

“I'm meant to be starting work but I can't take the job now.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Samantha Love will not be able to start her new security job now her daughter Rose no longer has a preschool place.

To be able to operate, services need to meet in excess of 100 licensing requirements, covering health and safety, curriculum, facilities, management and administration standards.

Katrina Casey, the ministry's support deputy secretary, said Blueberries was first issued with a provisional licence in July 2019 for 17 breaches of licensing criteria across staffing levels, hygiene and health and safety.

“The breaches were addressed in the compliance time frame and the centre was returned to a full licence in November 2019,” she said.

However, in October last year, 23 breaches were identified, including premise, curriculum, health and safety, and safety checking.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A parent and child leave Blueberries for the final time on Friday.

“We visited the site three times during the compliance period to monitor progress. The final date for compliance was January 11, at which time there were still breaches which hadn’t been addressed.

“We met with the centre owner yesterday to advise the licence was being cancelled for non-compliance.”

Parents have been provided with a list of early childhood education services with childcare spaces available and within walking distance of Blueberries, she said.

Any parents who need support to find an alternative centre can contact the MoE’s Canterbury office on 03 378 7300 or email enquiries.christchurch@education.govt.nz.