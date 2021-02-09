St Kentigern College teacher censured after discussing sex and drugs with students

A former Saint Kentigern College maths teacher has been censured after discussing sex and drugs with students on Instagram (File photo).

A former Saint Kentigern College maths teacher has been censured due to his participation in an Instagram group chat with former students, which discussed sex and drugs.

Dr Edward Coad discussed genital sizes, prostitution, binge-drinking and drugs in the chat with his former year 12 students in about August 2019.

The discussion took place after he had left the private high school to take up the position of head of maths at Northern Southland College in Lumsden.

He resigned from the position in December 2019 during a Teaching Council investigation into his conduct.

READ MORE:

* Teacher struck off after bringing magic mushrooms to Motueka school

* Teacher censured for grabbing running student by the hand

* Teacher censured for putting boy in headlock, throwing girl in school pool



The investigation came after it had received a complaint from Saint Kentigern’s deputy principal in September that year.

Coad had taught there from June 4, 2018 until August 23, 2019.

Before he studied teaching in 2016, he worked for over 15 years in New York and London in other industries.

The council’s prosecuting body – the complaints assessment committee (CAC) – later charged Coad with engaging in serious misconduct and referred this to the teachers disciplinary tribunal for action.

NeONBRAND/Unsplash The teachers disciplinary tribunal described Dr Edward Coad’s conduct and the nature of the Instagram conversation as “extremely silly” (File photo).

The CAC noted themes of the Instagram conversation included “sexual innuendo and topics of an explicit sexual nature” which included male genital size and prostitution.

Binge-drinking and taking drugs were also discussed.

An excerpt of the Instagram conversation shows Coad ask students how they are behaving with “Any arse slapping?”

The conversation then moves to binge-drinking after Coad posts a photo.

“Another 8 to get down...need to find some additives.”

The conversation then goes on to discuss prostate exams, which Coad describes as the “male g spot” as well as prostitution and drugs.

The CAC felt the conversation was inappropriate and unprofessional and admitted although Coad did not always instigate the discussion of a particular topic, he “willingly participated” and encouraged students to do the same.

But the tribunal had a stronger view, describing Coad’s conduct and the nature of the conversation as “extremely silly”.

Google Maps/Supplied Dr Edward Coad taught at Saint Kentigern College from June 4, 2018 until August 23, 2019.

“It was incumbent on Dr Coad to resist all attempts to engage him in the group chat, and, certainly, to shut the chat and his involvement down when topics of conversation turned lewd and unbecoming of a teacher to his student.”

The CAC said Coad had admitted his conduct was wrong, unprofessional and a lapse of judgement.

It said he felt “humbled” and “ashamed” by the charge and deeply regretted his actions.

Coad said there were no deviant, sexual or inappropriate expectations planned as a result of the chat and it was “simply idiotic, poorly considered and stupid”.

The tribunal concluded Coad’s conduct met the threshold for serious misconduct.

123RF The maths teacher had just left Saint Kentigern College for a new position in the South Island when he took part in the group chat (File photo).

It censured Coad and applied a condition to his practising certificate, that for three years he advise his current, and any prospective employer, of the tribunal’s decision and to provide a copy of it.

It did not cancel his registration as he was part of a group conversation and did not involve him forming an inappropriate relationship with one student.

He applied for permanent name suppression in order to protect his children who went to school in Wanaka, but this was denied.