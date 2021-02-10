Uni launches 'formal investigation' into students' work placement rort

Medical students at University of Otago were found to be falsifying their placement documents to go on extensive holidays. (file photo)

University of Otago is launching a formal inquiry into a 2019 scam in which medical students used fake documents to take holidays instead of overseas work placements.

Stuff revealed 53 students – at the University's campuses in Christchurch, Dunedin and Wellington – did not attend their 12-week placements.

Some choose specific medical centres in Belize, Bosnia and Italy, where they could get their placement signed-off – sometimes for cash – after only a week or less.

An independently-chaired panel will “broadly consider the administration of sixth year electives, particularly in 2019” but also in previous years – meaning the final year work of people who are practising doctors could be investigated.

Australian National University chairman Emeritus Professor Nicholas Glasgow will be joined by University of Otago Emeritus Professor Gareth Jones (Department of Anatomy) and Professor Shelley Griffiths (Faculty of Law).

MEDIAWORKS Otago Medical School Dean Barry Taylor speaks to media about trainee interns who submitted false work placements.

The investigation will also determine the adequacy of steps taken by the Otago Medical School to tighten procedures; and what further steps might be recommended in future elective management.

In December 2020, Stuff reported that more than 12 months after the investigation was launched, it had yet to start.

Interested parties are invited to make written submissions by March 12.