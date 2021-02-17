Covid-19: Auckland schools hoping Alert Level 3 will be brief, disrupted students anxious

Auckland schools say they are prepared if alert level 3 is extended (File photo).

Schools in Auckland are hoping alert level 3 will be “short” and “sharp” but say they are prepared if lockdown is extended today.

However, they say students are already feeling anxious after just two-and-a-half days of disruption to studies.

While they’d been hoping for a year of uninterrupted learning at the start of term one, principals earlier told Stuff they were prepared for a change in alert levels and further potential lockdowns.

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday when Auckland was plunged back into lockdown after a south Auckland family tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, shortly before the Government announcement on whether lockdown will be lifted, two more community cases were confirmed – both students at Papaptoetoe High School, bringing the school’s cases to three.

Earlier in the day, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had said on television that he was optimistic lockdown would be lifted.

With Auckland schools closed for 72 hours, a number of principals Stuff spoke to said they were “well prepared” if students were unable to return to the classroom for a few more days.

Many schools had already resumed online learning, while others had plans to get it up and running again soon.

However, there are already concerns about how students will cope with disruption so early into the school year and what it could mean for the year ahead.

Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand (SPANZ) president Deidre Shea​ said schools were “well prepared” for a continuation of Auckland’s third lockdown.

She said there was a “stack of appropriate resources” and systems in place.

“We all sincerely hope we’re going to go into a lower level, but if we continue in level 3 I know schools do have systems in place to support students to learn well.”

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

However, not all are so optimistic. Onehunga High School acknowledged that a lockdown so early in the year was challenging for students, particularly those without internet access or devices at home.

This was also the case for Birdwood School in Ranui.

The decile two school has a high number of Māori and Pasifika learners.

Principal Jenny Bernard said internet connectivity and access to devices had been an issue for its families during the last two lockdowns.

If this lockdown went on longer, she said the school would have to get devices out to families again.

Packs containing reading, writing and maths activities would also be available for parents to pick up.

“My feeling either way is our school community won’t be back until Monday,” she said.

“There is a lot of anxiety and fear in our community around Covid.”

A challenge with having a lockdown so early in the year was some students not having internet access or a device, one principal said.

Pete Jones, principal of Manurewa High School, said he had also found anxiety and “a lot of nervousness” in his school community because it was down the road from Papatoetoe High School, where three community cases attend.

Many students at his school know students at Papatoetoe High, he said.

“There are lots of families who don’t feel safe to send their kids back straight away.

“This has impacted learning, it will impact learning and this will vary on students and their final situation.”

Pete Jones, principal of Manurewa High School, says he has found anxiety and "a lot of nervousness" in his school because it was down the road from Papatoetoe High School, where community cases attend.

Like Birdwood, he said there were students who did not yet have devices.

Steven Hargreaves, president of the Auckland Secondary Schools Principals' Association, said students returning to class would not happen overnight.

“Schools are expecting it to go on longer. Our experience from last year told us there was every chance.”

He said given Auckland’s August lockdown was more than two weeks, this was the basis schools were operating from.

“Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

Mount Albert Grammar School principal Patrick Drumm​ said he would be “very surprised” if the school was back to “full noise” on Thursday.

“We’re ready for all eventualities, but hoping level 3 will be short and sharp and we’re back to school soon.”