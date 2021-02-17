Covid-19: Auckland schools to reopen on Thursday after move to alert level 2

Auckland schools said they were prepared if alert level 3 was extended (File photo).

Schools in Auckland can reopen on Thursday following Cabinet’s decision the region will move down to alert level 2 at midnight on Wednesday.

The exception is Papatoetoe High School, which four community cases are linked to. That will stay closed until Monday, February 22.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all students and their families must stay home and return a negative test before they can go back to return.

Auckland principals told Stuff on Wednesday morning they were hoping for a “short” and “sharp” alert level 3, but said they were prepared if lockdown was extended.

However, they said students were already feeling anxious after just two-and-a-half days of disruption to studies.

There were concerns about how students would cope with disruption so early into the school year and what it could mean for the year ahead.

Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand (SPANZ) president Deidre Shea​ and Onehunga High School principal acknowledged that a lockdown so early in the year was challenging for students, particularly those without internet access or devices at home.

This was also the case for Birdwood School, in Rānui, West Auckland.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

The decile two school has a high number of Māori and Pasifika learners.

Principal Jenny Bernard said internet connectivity and access to devices had been an issue for its families during the last two lockdowns.

If the alert level 3 lockdown went on longer, she said the school would have to get devices out to families again.

Packs containing reading, writing and maths activities would also be available for parents to pick up.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A challenge with having a lockdown so early in the year was some students not having internet access or a device, one principal said. File photo

“My feeling either way is our school community won’t be back until Monday,” she said.

“There is a lot of anxiety and fear in our community around Covid.”

Pete Jones, principal of Manurewa High School, said he had also found anxiety and “a lot of nervousness” in his school community because it was down the road from Papatoetoe High School.

Many students at his school knew students at Papatoetoe High, he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pete Jones, principal of Manurewa High School, says he has found anxiety and “a lot of nervousness” in his school because it was down the road from Papatoetoe High School, where community cases attend.

“There are lots of families who don’t feel safe to send their kids back straight away.

“This has impacted learning, it will impact learning and this will vary on students and their final situation.”

Steven Hargreaves, president of the Auckland Secondary Schools Principals' Association, said students returning to class would not happen overnight.

Mount Albert Grammar School principal Patrick Drumm​ said he would be “very surprised” if the school was back to “full noise” on Thursday.

He said one of the challenges moving forward would be getting full momentum going into the school year, after this week’s disruption.