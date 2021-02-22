Northland teacher put Sellotape on student's lip, swore at him and mimicked him

A teacher has been censured after swearing at a student and putting tape on his mouth. (File photo)

A Northland teacher who put Sellotape on a student’s lip, mimicked his speech and swore at him when discussing his behaviour has been censured by the Teaching Council.

The Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal agreed that the teacher’s actions were “demeaning” and appeared to condone bullying behaviour, according to a decision published this week.

While the incidents happened in 2016, when the student was 14, they were only brought to the attention of the Teaching Council in 2019 when the student’s father – also a teacher at the school, which is unnamed in the decision – laid a formal complaint.

The incident where the teacher put Sellotape on the student’s mouth happened when the student was being disruptive and interrupting the teacher, according to an agreed summary of facts.

The teacher placed the piece of tape on the student’s top lip but did not secure it to his bottom lip. In response, the student blew the unattached end to make it flap, saying “that’s not going to stop me”.

Another student who was interviewed during the Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) investigation said the class environment was “quite chilled”.

In a second incident, the student complained about being asked to move to the back of the class after asking the teacher a string of questions about the classwork.

In response, the teacher mimicked the student complaining.

The tribunal accepted the submission to the CAC that “even if humorously intended, the Respondent’s actions in placing Sellotape on Student A’s lips and mimicking Student A’s behaviour was demeaning and reflected adversely on the Respondent’s judgement and his general fitness to be a teacher.

“The Respondent’s decision to make Student A appear foolish in front of the entire class has the appearance of condoning bullying behaviour towards Student A and other students.”

Following the second incident, the student was moved to his dad’s classroom.

While discussing the boy’s behaviour, the teacher said in front of both of them: “I am a human being and you p... me off”.

The tribunal agreed “the Respondent’s use of the word ‘p...’ [...] demonstrates a general disrespect and lack of professional courtesies towards both a student and a colleague, thereby bringing the teaching profession into disrepute”.

After a meeting with the student’s parents and the school principal, the teacher formally apologised for all three incidents and subsequently resigned from the school.

Before resigning, he took part in a professional development course about relationships and challenging behaviours.

The tribunal was satisfied that taken together, the three incidents amounted to misconduct. However, it found the conduct was “relatively low-level in terms of gravity” and did not justify a finding of serious misconduct.

It found that it was appropriate to impose a formal penalty and censure the teacher to express the tribunal’s disapproval of the conduct.

Given the passage of time and the teacher’s own rehabilitative efforts, no further penalties, such as annotating the teachers’ register, were sought.

The tribunal also ordered the teacher to pay 40 per cent of the CAC’s cost, which totalled $458.