Auckland teacher assaulted 70-year-old father, showing 'serious lack of judgement'

A former teacher verbally abused her father, 70, and pushed him to the floor.

A north Auckland teacher assaulted her 70-year-old father by pushing him to the floor and pulling his hair.

The Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal, which heard the case after it went through the courts, said the teacher – Whangaparāoa’s Te Whaea Oriwia Iris Hyland – had already been struck off the register for a driving-related conviction.

But had that not been the case, it would have censured her, the tribunal said.

According to a recently-released decision, Hyland had lost her registration in 2020 for the driving conviction.

The Teaching Council said that was against a background of “several convictions” in 2013 which had been dealt with in 2014.

The council’s recent decision noted Hyland was convicted of common assault in August 2019.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Oriwia Iris Hyland was convicted of common assault in the Auckland District Court on August 20, 2019. (File photo)

The maximum penalty for this offence is six months’ imprisonment or a fine of $4000.

A police summary of facts detailed how she had verbally abused her father on the night of June 16, 2018, and pushed him to the floor.

As he fell, he struck his head on a cupboard. When he tried to get up, Hyland pulled on his hair to pull him back down.

The incident left her father with a cut right ear.

The council’s prosecuting body – the complaints assessment committee (CAC) – said Hyland’s assault conviction reflected adversely on her fitness to be a teacher.

“Teachers engaging in violence sends a poor signal to the children they are responsible for supervising and moderating that it is acceptable to use force to resolve conflict.”

The Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal agreed and said it was concerned, as Hyland had engaged in violence with a person who was inherently vulnerable because of his age.

“There was intention in the violence and the conduct was the demonstration of a serious lack of judgement,” it said.

It said the assault was serious and demonstrated a dangerous inability by the former teacher to control her emotions.

The tribunal said Hyland had not modelled acceptable behaviour and had lowered the good standing of the profession.

“The conduct, when considered against the backdrop of the respondent’s previous criminal convictions, does not reflect well on her fitness to be a teacher and her ability to adhere to the high standard of ethical and behaviour expected of teachers.”

If she had not already lost her registration, it would have censured her to mark its “disquiet about and disapproval” of the conduct which led to her conviction and made her tell future employers of it.