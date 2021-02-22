Small town teacher deregistered after marrying former student, 34 years his junior

The actions of the teacher, whose name has been suppressed as it is now also the surname of the student, were not those of a person fit to teach, the committee found.

A teacher from a small town primary school has had his teaching registration cancelled after marrying a former student 34 years his junior.

A Teachers Disciplinary Complaints Assessment Committee found in December last year that the teacher engaged in “serious misconduct”.

The actions of the teacher, whose name has been suppressed as it is now also the surname of the student, were not those of a person fit to teach, the committee found. “It is too serious to permit any outcome in the public interest other than cancellation.”

It was understood the pair first met while the student attended the primary school where the teacher worked, and they remained in contact while she attended high school, and beyond.

While the student was aged between 11 and 13, the teacher engaged inappropriately by socialising with her outside of school, holding her hand, and giving her gifts of jewellery and money.

After the student left primary school and moved to a local secondary school, the teacher regularly saw the student outside of school.

She visited him in his classroom after school hours, and visited his home with a friend to play on his jet ski and quad bike. They regularly chatted in messaging apps, and occasionally the student and a friend accompanied him to the movies.

The man said they became friends during 2016 after chatting by text about music. Their intimacy grew, and they became a couple in early 2017.

He said he wanted to tell her parents about the relationship, but the young woman asked him not to.

The committee found the teacher “repeatedly and deliberately blurred the proper boundaries that exist between a student and then former student”.

“Their intimate sexual relationship is the most extreme expression of their inappropriate relationship.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The former teacher accepted they kept the relationship a secret, but denied it was because he knew it was wrong.

While the former teacher accepted they kept the relationship a secret, he denied it was because he knew it was wrong, but did say he thought his employer would disapprove because of the age gap.

When asked whether that would be the only concern, he responded, “I don’t know how schools work”.

The student described “strong, loving feelings” for the man, and she “knew in my heart, soul and brain that he was the one I wanted.”

“My last boyfriend was a complete idiot,” she told the committee. “He was violent, aggressive, selfish and dangerous. The total opposite of teacher F.”

“The experience with a man of my own age made me realise that many younger males in my area were far too immature for me.”

The principal of the primary school described her as quiet, withdrawn, lacking confidence, with limited friends. She always wore a black beanie, and needed learning support in class.

Her father first learnt of the relationship on Queen's Birthday weekend in June 2017.

She told her parents she was away with friends, but had actually spent the weekend with her former teacher, and had often lied about where she was staying.

When he asked what she saw in him, she told him he was nice to her, and took her shopping.

The young woman moved briefly to Australia in August 2017, her parents taking out a loan for the flights, but she was sent home a month later by her brother, who was upset the situation had found its way into his home.

The father understood that on September 8, 2017, the day after his daughter returned to NZ, the former teacher turned up in Australia wanting to see her, and got angry when he was told she had left.

After a week at home, she moved in with her former teacher.

Her father said there had been a huge change in her behaviour, and she looked scared the last time he saw her.

He went to their house a month later to see her, they took a walk, and when they returned there was a physical altercation between himself and the man.

He took his daughter to a friend's house to stay, but three days later she jumped out the window and hitchhiked back to the city. She was reported missing to police.

The young woman’s mother went to the newspaper in early 2018, as she did not feel the education system was taking her seriously. She said it had “ruined what was a fantastic mother and daughter relationship”, and it impacted her ability to function at work.

The man said she was his “soul mate”, and he wished he could sit down with her parents and “have a normal conversation explaining how much their daughter means to me”.

“Just because I am older, I have never forced my ideas or opinions onto her. I love that she is now able to be herself: she's funny, smart, determined, and a wonderful wife.”

The pair married in January 2019, and the parents, invited by text message, did not attend.