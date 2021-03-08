Parking mayhem outside Hamilton schools a city-wide problem

Hamilton City Councillors Sarah Thomson and Mark Bunting say poor driver behaviour outside schools, such as parking on broken yellow lines, is causing concern across the city.

Parents flouting road rules and abusing parking wardens is turning school gates across Hamilton into a traffic war zone.

Since November, two city wardens have been verbally abused outside schools as the city council tries to put the brakes on bad driving.

City councillors Sarah Thomson​ and Mark Bunting​ say inconsiderate and dangerous driving around schools is a city-wide problem – and it appears to be getting worse.

“What I’m hearing is people are getting really frustrated with the behaviour they’re seeing outside schools,” Thomson said.

“Essentially people are driving and acting like maniacs around schools during the drop-off and pick-up times. People are parking on yellow lines right in front of crossings, or even sometimes on crossings. Drivers are parking right on cycleways and then do dangerous manoeuvres when they pull out.”

Stuff accompanied Thomson and Bunting along Peachgrove Road on Wednesday and witnessed numerous drivers parking on yellow lines outside Peachgrove Intermediate and Hamilton Boys’ High School just after 3pm.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A driver parks in a bus bay along Hamilton's Peachgrove Road during the afternoon school pick-up.

One driver, having picked up a student, pulled out abruptly onto Peachgrove Rd, forcing an approaching car to brake suddenly.

And new traffic data has further highlighted the extent of the problem, with the number of city drivers running red lights peaking at 9am and 3pm – the traditional school bell times.

“There’s a picture that’s emerging that shows we have a really serious issue in Hamilton with driver behaviour, and that’s putting children at risk when going to and from school,” Thomson said.

A key cause of traffic congestion is the growing number of parents opting to drive children to school. A suggested remedy is to make it safer for students to bike and scooter.

The council’s proposed Eastern Pathways/Te Ara o te Rawhiti​ is a package of projects aimed at making it safer and better to bike, walk or use public transport along Peachgrove Rd – Hukanui Road, and Clyde Street – Knighton Road. The suite of initiatives could benefit 23 schools and more than 9500 students.

Peachgrove Intermediate principal Aaron West​ supports creating safe cycle paths as proposed by Eastern Pathways/Te Ara o te Rawhiti. Some of his students have been involved in consultation for the proposed projects.

Congestion and parking issues outside schools is a problem all communities are grappling with, West said.

“Peachgrove Intermediate has been here for a long time, as has Boys’ High. The road hasn’t changed so therefore it must be human behaviour that has changed,” he said.

“I think there are far more humans who are making a choice of what’s easiest for me, than what is the safest practice for everybody else involved.

“The reality is we can’t create car parks out the front, so how do we make it safe either for walking to school or cycling?”

Bunting said building cycle pathways is a long-term solution but a more immediate remedy is to educate and remind parents of the need to drive and park safely around schools.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Connecting up cycleways across Hamilton is expected to encourage more people to hop on a bike (file photo).

The council has successfully helped trial signs outside some schools informing drivers that parking on broken yellow lines puts children in danger.

“What I’m trying to do at the moment is get those signs into every school. That will be a joint thing between council and schools and surely it wouldn’t cost much, even if we got a corporate sponsor,” Bunting said.

Creating a safer environment for children to bike to school will also create a “ripple effect” as parents are then able to make different choices about how they get to work.

“Combine that with solid infrastructure, where people have true options, like a good bus service and good bike lanes, then all of a sudden the pressure comes off the roads,” Bunting said.

Council city transportation unit manager Jason Harrison​ said school travel coordinators and parking wardens play a role in helping schools address traffic issues outside their gates.

Wardens visit schools on a rostered basis, using education or enforcement to promote safe driver behaviour.

Despite the various initiatives, parking outside schools continues to be a problem.

Like Bunting, Harrison said a long-term solution is to create a well-designed cycle path network in the city.

“In the short-term, it’s really around the education on the spot ... and making people aware of the risks of parking around schools, and the need to be courteous and mindful of children and other drivers.”