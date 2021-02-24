Southland students to benefit from $2.9 million donation

Dr Elman Poole has donated almost $2.9 million to help Invercargill students.

A distinguished neurologist who received a scholarship as a student has donated $2.9 million to help Invercargill students in the same way.

Dr Elman Poole bequeathed £1.5 million (about NZ$2.9m), £750,000 each to the University of Otago and University of Canterbury to support undergraduate scholarships for students from Southland Boys’ and Southland Girls’ High Schools.

The philanthropist’s generous gift will support students to pursue their studies in science, music, health sciences and engineering. It will also allow more postgraduate students from both universities to undertake overseas fieldwork.

Dr Poole, who grew up in Invercargill and graduated with a degree in Medicine from Otago in 1950, died in June 2019 in the United Kingdom, aged 93.

Supplied University of Otago deputy vice-Chancellor (external engagement) professor Helen Nicholson and Dr Elman Poole in Oxford in 2016. Poole has donated almost $2.9 million to help Invercargill students.

In an interview in 2016, Dr Poole said the scholarships were targeted and carefully planned initiatives that provided opportunities for young people to go to university and study abroad.

“They are life-changing opportunities for those who are prepared to step-up and make a success of it,” Dr Poole said.

Executor of his estate in the UK, Emerita Pilgrim, said “Elman had always told me of his desire to enable young, talented New Zealand scholars to fulfil their academic abilities, to achieve the highest possible professional leadership goals, with a commitment to serve their community.

“He himself received scholarships to the UK and USA which launched him onto his talented medical career path. His bequests now reflect his desire to launch New Zealand’s talented scholars onto the same path.”

Otago’s Director of Development and Alumni Relations, Shelagh Murray, said Dr Poole's generosity has already supported many students from southern New Zealand on their journey to achieve their dreams and further their education and their interests. His bequest will add to that legacy by providing even more young people with support, helping them to reach their potential and opening new doors for our postgraduates.

In the past decade, Dr Poole has established three undergraduate scholarships at Otago for students of Southland Boys’ and Southland Girls’ High Schools.

The postgraduate scholarships have encouraged more than 25 students to study abroad in the past 15 years.

Dr Poole also donated $500,000 to UC in 2016 to support undergraduate study in engineering for students from the two Southland high schools, of $5000 a year for three years for up to four students a year as well as postgraduate travel scholarships.

Director of the UC Foundation Jo Dowling sayid Dr Poole had helped to shape, change and influence the lives of many young Kiwis.

Dr Poole was a son of the late Philip Poole, who was part of the early settler Poole family from England and a well-known cabinetmaker and musician in Invercargill in the 1920s.

He studied at Southland Boys’ High School.

Awarded a Nuffield Dominion Scholarship, he travelled to the UK and studied at Lincoln College, Oxford, in 1953.

He specialised in neurology and held posts in London at the Institute of Psychiatry and the National Hospital for Nervous Diseases.

After a Rockefeller Fellowship to the Mayo Clinic, he returned to the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford in 1962 and set up the Clinical Neurophysiology department.

He was also clinical lecturer in Neurology at Oxford from 1979 until his retirement in 1990.

His brother Alfred qualified in medicine from Otago in 1946 and played an important part in healthcare in Invercargill.

Alfred’s contribution to cardiology, as well as the local community, was recognised with a CBE before his death in 2005. His sister Ivy attended Southland Girls’ High School and the University of Otago, graduating with a BA, majoring in English and History, in 1948.

Dr Poole has also supported many young people in the UK, particularly from his association with Lincoln College.

Reflecting his interest in music and photography, he has provided in-perpetuity funding for an annual concert programme at two colleges in Oxford, and a photography prize for Lincoln College students.

The Elman Poole Music Scholarship, established in 2007, is an annual award, which allows an up-and-coming New Zealand instrumentalist to train with the renowned London orchestra, the Southbank Sinfonia.