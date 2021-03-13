Teachers urge switch in main approach to teaching children to read

Teacher Johnna Alborn started looking into different ways to teach literacy, after students came into her class of 11 and 12-year-olds, struggling to read.

“Nobody's going to teach them to read at high school. So I started to look for something better,” said Alborn, who taught at Riwaka School near Motueka, north of Nelson.

She “stumbled across” structured literacy, a systematic approach which includes teaching letter sounds and patterns known as phonics.

It was “definitely the better approach", a new entrants’ teacher at the school, Lucy Anderson said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff School teachers say they are trained to teach children to read using a “balanced literacy” or “whole language” approach, which fails some children.

Most students started school knowing “about five sounds”, and structured literacy helped them engage with letters and words, before being expected to read a book, Anderson said.

Like most primary schools nationwide, the school used an approach known as balanced literacy as its main way of teaching children to read, using Ministry of Education provided “Ready to Read” books.

A “wave” of opinion was coming from teachers that balanced literacy wasn’t working for enough children, said Alborn.

She believed it had contributed to New Zealand's "plummeting" literacy rates.

Children were expected to guess a word they didn’t know based on “three cues”; the first letter of the word, the meaning of the story and the pictures, she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Literacy coach Liz Kane is calling on the Ministry of Education to back "structured literacy" as the approach needed for all children learning to read at school, and says it needs to be taught at teacher training college.

“When we went through our training we were taught that yes, this is the way that children learn to read. So we embrace it and we do the best that we can, and we, with all our heart, teach and think we're doing the best for these kids.

“And now we realise that there's research that's been going on for 30 years [on structured literacy], and we weren't taught that in teachers' college. What a disservice to our children.”

Some schools nationwide have trialled and switched to structured literacy, including Stoke School in Nelson, which used the system for new entrants.

New entrant teacher at the school, Kirstin Goome, said the change was “not throwing the baby out with bathwater”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sarah Davies is principal at Stoke School, one a growing number of primary schools to pilot and switch to a "structured literacy" approach to teaching children to read in the early years of the school.

"In the past there were things that worked for lots, and maybe in some cases most, but they weren't working for all. Whereas this programme does work for all, it certainly doesn't hold anybody back.

"We've had children leaving three terms in the new entrant classroom with skills that I would never have thought of teaching.”

The Ministry of Education was about to distribute the first of a range of new “Ready to Read Phonics Plus” books to schools, which it said reflected “the change teachers have been asking for”.

Liz Kane, who offered structured literacy workshops nationwide, said it was now time for the ministry to take a “strong stance”, backing structured literacy as the approach needed for all school children.

The programme was evidence-based, and should be taught at teacher training college, Kane said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Liz Kane runs a workshop attended by primary school teachers on the "structured literacy" approach to teaching children to read.

The ministry said there was no “one-size-fits-all approach” to learning to read.

Its new phonics books complemented existing resources used by schools, spokeswoman deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid said.

“Some tamariki may need to spend more time on building phonic knowledge and skills, whereas others may pick this up quickly and benefit from a stronger focus on comprehension and critical thinking.

“The resources we provide to the sector enable kaiako to tailor their teaching to the individual needs of their students.”

Nearly 40,000 copies of each of the 64 new phonics books would be distributed in phases this year, to state and state-integrated schools.