Bus zoning rules mean Prebbleton kids pay more to get to their local school

Selwyn deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall discusses how students living in Prebbleton have to pay more to get the bus to Lincoln High than if they went to school in Christchurch.

If Canterbury mum Claire Thomason sent her son to an out-of-zone high school in Christchurch, she would pay less in bus fares each day – despite it being almost double the distance.

A change to the public transport fare zones in the mid-2000s placed Prebbleton in zone one, making it cheaper for people to travel to central Christchurch than to other towns in their district of Selwyn.

It means people catching the bus to and from Lincoln High School – which is 7 kilometres away – have to pay $1.30 a day more because they cross into zone two.

Zone one child fares cost $1.50 with a Metrocard (or $2.40 with cash), but travel into zone two costs $2.15 ($3.20 cash).

The zone boundary was Tancreds Rd, just 1.6km from Lincoln High School.

Calls were now being made for Environment Canterbury (ECan) to amend the zone one boundary or make school children exempt from the higher fee.

Thomason said Prebbleton families were being “disadvantaged”.

“This costs our family ... approximately $860 per year to send our child to our zoned high school.

“At the very least they could easily reduce the cost charged to students.”

Selwyn deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall, who lives in Prebbleton, said parents were “justifiably annoyed” at the extra expense.

“I was one of those parents. I had two children at the high school, and we had to bear the cost.”

“You pay more to go to Lincoln than you do to go to New Brighton [23km away],” he said.

He was “disappointed” the Ministry of Education had not “chipped-in” to subsidise the Prebbleton service, but hoped Ecan would adjust zone one to include Lincoln.

“I'd like to see a fare review done as soon as possible.”

An ECan spokesperson said the zone boundary was originally between Prebbleton and Christchurch but moved following feedback from the Prebbleton community.

“Environment Canterbury will be consulting on fare policies for Greater Christchurch later this year. This will include the opportunity for the community to share their views about issues such as fare zones.”

Lincoln High School principal Kathy Paterson said 120 parents responded to a bus transport survey in December 2020.

A submission had been sent to ECan asking for student journeys to be considered one zone, rather than two.

“The school appreciates that the previous community consultation, and upcoming planned review, are to be considered,” she said.

“However, in the meantime, the school is only asking for the same bus fares for students that apply to many other parts of the city.”

The ministry funded 18 free bus routes to Lincoln High School, including services from West Melton, Rolleston, and Little River, which was 42km away.

Education infrastructure service head Kim Shannon said 571 students caught the buses each day and the scheme cost $1.1 million in 2020.

“Lincoln High School students living in the Prebbleton area are not eligible for ministry transport assistance because there are suitable public transport options that can take them to school.”