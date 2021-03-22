My Wellington: You can't beat Wellington in a good southerly

Victoria University professor Joanna Kidman arrived in Wellington in southerly. Now, standing on the south coast while the wind blows, is one of her favourite places.

When Joanna Kidman (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira) arrived in Wellington 40-years ago, a classic southerly was battering the city. Now, standing on the South Coast while the wind blows is one of her favourite places. Here is what the Professor of Māori Education at Victoria University has to say about the city.

How long have you been a Wellingtonian?

I was born in Rotorua, I came to Wellington in 1970. I remember coming into Wellington, I was at the front of the moving truck, all our possessions were loaded in the back. We came in over the motorway, and it was one of those grey Wellington days, the southerly was blowing in. As we went up Jervois Quay, I could see all these men in black raincoats in the wind. We arrived at the new house and the storm went on for days. I remember thinking ‘where I have come to?’. It took me a really long time to make friends with Wellington southerlies, but I think you know you are a Wellingtonian when you come to terms with the winds here.

Where is the best coffee in the city?

Aro Café. During lockdown last year I was delivering Meals on Wheels.The day lockdown finished, and we were at alert level 3, I was driving up Aro Street from the Hospital, because the Meals on Wheels depot was there. I saw this queue all the way down the street. I veered to the side of the road and I joined the queue, and it was my first post lockdown coffee. I don’t think it was just the best coffee in the city, I think it was probably the best coffee in the galaxy.

Where is your favourite place to eat out?

I’ve got a friend who works at the School of Architecture and Design on Vivian St. We go out for lunch as often as we can, so we tend to hover around the Cuba Street areas, because there is this lovely vibe in Cuba Street. That’s the daytime. But where we would always go in the evenings is Boulcott Street Bistro. That’s this little Victorian Cottage surrounded by high rise buildings. It is a really Wellington place, the head chef, Rex Morgan​, you’ll often see him walking around the restaurant and talking to patrons. The other thing I love about it, apart from the fact the food is great, is that its where a lot of the senior public servants go, and the tables are really close together, so that’s where you can get some of the most delicious Wellington gossip.

KEVIN STENT/stuff Joanna Kidman’s first coffee after lockdown was at Aro Café, and was good enough for her to pronounce it the best coffee in the galaxy.

What’s an underrated attraction near you?

I think Aro Valley is really underrated. This is the student part of Wellington, it’s also a home for Wellington filmmakers, writers, poets, artists. That 1981 film, Goodbye Pork Pie, there were scenes filmed in Aro Valley. In 1974 Bill Sutch, who was a writer, economist, historian, he was arrested outside the men’s toilets, and was charged with passing on secrets to the Soviets. All this happened in Aro Valley. It’s kind of the home of left-wing politics. At election time there are really robust public debates that take place with the candidates. It’s also an interesting area tribally, it’s a place a lot of iwi have settled over time, Muaūpoko, Ngāti Ruanui, in the 1830s Te Āti Awa settled on the Western edge of Aro Valley, so there is the modern history, but there are also the much longer tribal histories, which make the valley a really important place.

How do you get around?

I mostly drive. Whenever I can, I take the bus, because there is a really good bus service between the university and where I live, but I am the driver in the family. Wellington is a very walkable city, it is mountainous, it’s hilly, so you need good calf muscles, but I do use my legs as well!

Where is your happy place?

Kelburn Parade on a late summer afternoon, so the beginning of term. There is this expectancy and anticipation, young people starting off. You see the students sitting outside on the lawn, outside the Hunter Building, people going to lectures, the Cable Car in the background. It reminds me of myself when I was a 17-year-old. I was first in the whānau to go to university, and I remember walking up Kelburn Parade, all these people around me, and I wondered if I would ever belong in that place. I get incredibly grumpy about what happens in the institutions of higher education, they are not particularly easy places for Māori and Pacific academics, but the university has given me an academic life, it has been part of my life for 40 years, and it's a life that I love. I am enormously grateful to the university for that.

What, in Wellington, can’t be beaten on a good day?

There’s a place that is extraordinary, in Wahine Memorial Park. When you go there in summer, you can see the South Island, but you can also see the hills, and you can see Barrett Reef, the waters churning around it. What I love about it is not so much on a summer’s day, a good day for me is when the southerlies come in, and the wind is howling round and the sea is crashing against the rocks and you get that spray going up into the air. My late father used to say those kinds of Wellington days are good days for blowing out the cobwebs. So that wild coast is where I go to blow out the cobwebs in winter. That’s Wellington on a good day for me.