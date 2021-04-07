Auckland University makes close to $1m profit on Parnell house bought for vice-chancellor

The house as bought in 2019 for $5.062 million and sold in over the weekend for $5.905m.

Auckland University has made just under a million dollars profit after selling the multi-million dollar Parnell mansion it controversially bought for their vice-chancellor to live in.

The university bought the home for then-incoming vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater for a touch over $5 million in 2019. After a controversy that Freshwater herself described as “regrettable”, the university sold the property last month – with settlement finalised on Wednesday last week.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand confirmed the house sold for $5,905,000 - well up on the $5,062,000 the house was bought for in 2019.

The profits from the sale will be used to help reduce the financial hit the university took because of the pandemic, a spokesman said.

The sale brings to an end a year-long saga involving much scrutiny, including a formal investigation from the country’s top public sector watchdog.

The 2019 purchase pricked the ears of Auditor General John Ryan who, after a lengthy investigation, found the university had broken its own rules on transparency and was “unable to show a justifiable business purpose” for the purchase.

“Although the University might spend larger amounts of money elsewhere, $5 million is still a considerable amount of public money,” Ryan said in his report.

Supplied Dawn Freshwater will lead the evaluation and implementation of the recommendations into the report.

“We have not seen evidence that the University considered whether spending $5 million was appropriate.”

Weighing in on the controversy, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the findings of the report were “very disappointing”.

Freshwater moved out of the house just before Christmas and the house stood empty until it went on the market at the start of February.

In the interim, the university commissioned two independent reports, both of which found the university needed stronger internal processes, improved management reporting, and expanded policies on sensitive expenditure.

In an email to staff seen by Stuff, Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater called the saga “regrettable”.

The university had failed to recognise that tax legislation had changed in 2015, meaning the calculations for rent payable by the vice-chancellor were off, Freshwater said in the email.

While Freshwater was expected to pay rent during her time in the home, the university scaled it down to 52 per cent of market value, which saw the vice-chancellor pay $1100 a week rather than the market rate of between $2500-3000.

Freshwater was hired on a $755,000 salary.

The university bought the house in November 2019 for $5,062,000, which was at the time around $1.5 million over the 2017 capital valuation (CV) of $3,475,000. But was still below the initial asking price of $5.3 million.

At the time of the initial purchase, Parnell’s CV to sales ratio – which compares the final sale price to the current capital valuation – was .937, according to statistics provided by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

What that means is people buying homes in Parnell were paying below the CV for homes in the area – at that point, about 6.3 per cent under.

The vice-chancellor will lead an evaluation and implementation of the recommendations from the internally commissioned reports, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.