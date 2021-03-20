The ultimate lesson in upcycling: Giant warehouse to be converted into Canterbury's newest school

Marian College's new school site will be a far cry from its current incarnation - an old warehouse - when it opens in 2023.

In what might just be the ultimate eco-build, a former supermarket warehouse is being converted into Christchurch’s newest school.

Marian College will be retrofitted inside a former Foodstuff distribution centre – one of the largest commercial buildings in the South Island.

The college’s Shirley site was destroyed during the 2011 earthquake, leaving it facing a nomadic decade of hopping from one school to another to share facilities.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of what the new Marian College building could look like once completed.

Its new permanent home in Papanui will open in 2023, consisting of 26 classrooms, a chapel and a full sports hall.

But instead of demolishing the existing building, architects have designed the two-storey school inside the giant warehouse.

While security fencing, hazardous chemical signs and the coming and going of heavy goods vehicles currently give few clues as to the site’s future, in two years landscaped gardens, sports pitches and parent drop-off spots will reflect its new incarnation as a school, albeit an unconventional one.

Principal Mary-Lou Davidson said she was surprised when she first heard the idea but is now proud the school will have such an “innovative” and environmentally-friendly new home.

Supplied The new school will include a chapel built from South Island timber.

“I was expecting a traditional school, but we looked at the fact we need to be sustainable, we need to live on the planet carefully – that’s a really big focus for us as a Catholic school,” she said.

“I don't know that there is another school like it.”

Marian College is an all-girls faith school and the 3.16 hectare site, off Lydia St, was bought by the Diocese of Christchurch in February 2019 for $17 million. The build is estimated to cost an additional $25m.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Marian College has moved often since the earthquakes; its new permanent home will be built inside an old warehouse.

Jasper van der Lingen, director at Christchurch-based architects Sheppard and Rout, the firm behind the design, said it was an “amazing concept” which challenges conventional ideas about what a school should look like.

“We have treated the warehouse as a big covered canopy and the school is sitting inside it,” he said.

“It’s as if the roof floats over it, which will give a really lovely environment, particularly on those days when we have a Southerly whipping through.

Supplied/Stuff The atrium shows the exposed rafters of the former warehouse building.

“We’ve taken away the roof in one corner to make an outdoor garden, so students can still get out in the good weather.”

He said “one of the big drivers is sustainability”, and as well as repurposing the existing warehouse they will be use prefabricated timber grown and milled in the South Island for the internal structures.

“If you can reuse an existing building it is one of the most sustainable things you can do.”

Although the classroom and corridors will feel like a school the designers did not want to disguise the building’s industrial heritage, and there will be exposed steel and rafters left visible, he said.

“We wanted to show that off, to an extent, but soften it and make it more school-friendly.”

Marian College opened in 1982 with the merger of St Mary’s College and McKillop College.

Stuff The interior of the warehouse when it was owned by Foodstuffs in 2013.

It was located in North Pde but following the 2011 quake the school was forced to leave the site after the banks of nearby Dudley Creek slumped and the land suffered significant damage.

For the rest of that year, Marian was hosted by its brother school, St Bede’s College, before moving to its current location in Barbadoes St in 2012.

“We expected to be here for two to four years, but good things take time,” said Davidson.

“This is a lovely ending to our journey and it’s been worth the wait.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mary-Lou Davidson, principal of Marian College, says she is proud they will have such an innovative and exciting school.

The new location will be close to St Bede's College and St Joseph’s School, creating a “Catholic hub”, she said.

The plans were unveiled to students and parents this week and the school has been heavily involved during the planning process, Davidson said.

“We did an extensive consultation with the community.”

Supplied Part of the building’s roof will be removed to create a walled garden which students can use.

Students and staff gave their views on the types of spaces they wanted, as well as how the building will contribute to the school’s culture.

“As a church school that’s very important for us.”

Marian College currently has a maximum roll of 430, but the new building will allow further growth.

Its former North Pde site is currently on the market, with the sale helping to fund the new build.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Gerard Duignan, former chair of Marian College Board of Trustees, on the damaged school grounds in August 2011.

The 17,352 square metre warehouse was built in the early 1970s for the Four Square grocery group and was the second biggest such building in the country at the time.

Foodstuffs put it on the market in 2013, and it was bought by Bayview Property Ltd in 2014 for $7m.