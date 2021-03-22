Primary pupils losing out due to under-funding, under-staffing, teachers say

Those in the primary schooling sector want more funding and more staff, so students do not miss out. (File photo)

Some children are missing out due to under-funding and under-staffing in primary schools.

That was the message from teachers, teacher aides and principals as hearings for an independent review into primary school staffing got underway in Tāmaki Makaurau on Monday.

The review by NZEI Te Riu Roa, the union representing primary school staff, was launched in January and is headed by former education minister Steve Maharey​.

Ally Kemplen, a teacher aide at Newton Central School in Grey Lynn, said some students are disengaged with learning.

She described one student who would only engage with a certain teacher aide, but the school could not afford to keep them on board once some Covid-19 funding dried up.



“When they don’t [have support], they are 100 per cent unengaged with what is happening. They’re not accessing the curriculum, they’re not doing PE.

“The child needs it, the child’s asking for it, and we can’t give it to them at our school.”

Kemplen described some children standing on tables and throwing items and squashing food into the floor, “but not often enough for them to get the help that they need”.



Gladstone Primary School teacher Kahli Oliveira said schools had to fight for every cent and for support for every single child.

“There’s not enough funding to go around.”

In 2020, she had 32 children in her class, three of whom had been diagnosed as autistic and four more who had psychological issues.

“I had no funding for any of them,” she said.

“Experienced teachers like me are left to fight the battles, soothe the anxieties and deal with the different behaviours.”

Oliveira has been teaching for more than 20 years, but said in the past decade, children had been placed into her classroom with little or no support.

“Children are beginning school with no language, no education psychologist on board, and no speech and language therapist available.”

She described primary teachers as being “overworked” and “stretched like a rubber band in multiple directions.

“We don’t want our kids to miss out, but like the rubber band, we will absolutely snap.”

Oliveira said she needed more time to teach students, but “administrative work” was taking her away from teaching.

“If I was a secondary school teacher, I would have time out of my classroom.”

Beatrice Sila, a board of trustees member with May Road School in Mount Roskill, said before the school had a teacher aide in every classroom, some students had missed out.

As a parent to two special needs students, she told Maharey her son and daughter had “pooled resources” out of other classrooms until the school was able to get the resources it needed after a year.

“Some students always miss out because we can’t meet the needs of all students.”

The hearings will continue in Wellington and Christchurch next week.