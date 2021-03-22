Graffiti at Christchurch Boys' High School highlights Rainbow and women's rights

Christchurch Boys’ High School student found the walls and pavements around the school stewn with graffiti saying “Trans lives matter” and showing support for “closeted babes”.

Students and faculty at Christchurch Boys’ High School found graffiti on the walls and pavements highlighting LGBTQIA+ rights, feminism and sexual harassment as they arrived at school on Monday.

The chalked statements were also aimed at headmaster Nic Hill, claiming he “protects bullies”, and telling him to “control your boys”.

At least eight chalked statements were written around the school on Sunday.

The chalk was removed with water on Monday.

In a statement, Hill said the school was working with Christchurch Girls’ High School (CGHS) and had identified who wrote the messages.

Leaders from both schools were working together and arranging a meeting with the students, so they could listen to their concerns.

“We want to hear what they have to say,” Hill said.

“The school is very proactive in promoting messages relating to inclusively including LGBT rights and this has included a recent assembly and community wide messages.”

Christchurch Girls’ principal Christine O'Neill said her school had not received specific complaints from its students. Related issues were covered in school programmes, newsletters, assemblies and student activist groups.

She said students were naturally interested in these issues and had strong opinions.

“The MeToo movement has further highlighted and promoted activity and speaking up in this arena and CGHS supports empowerment of our students to critique social issues in an appropriate and lawful manner.

“Both schools will work together on the issues raised in this situation.”

The schools planned to discuss the messages with students to determine whether they related to general or more specific matters, she said.

“There is a good proactive working relationship across both schools and these are important conversations to have.”

Rainbow Youth executive director Frances Arns said issues facing rainbow school students were outlined in a document it sent to the Government ahead of the 2020 election.

It called for all schools to implement anti-discrimination policies to ensure safe and inclusive environments for rainbow students, “including addressing bullying, respecting student privacy and options for gender-neutral facilities and uniforms”.

It also called for dedicated and ongoing support and professional development to staff and teachers in training.

“It's really variable across the country.”

Inside Out managing director Tabby Besley said the graffiti was a “clear cry for support” from those students, and suggested they were not feeling heard.

Many schools did not have expertise nor experience to protect rainbow students, so the organisation was pleased to be partnering with the Ministry of Education to give schools resources in term two.

The Education and Training Act had also been amended since last year's election to state any school that failed to provide a safe space for rainbow students was breaching the Act.