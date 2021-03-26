Dora Greenwood wanted children to enjoy 'rough and tumble'

The Greenwood family in the 1880s. Standing, second from right, is Theodora (Dora) Greenwood, who in 1943 gifted land to the children of Eastbourne.

Dora Greenwood had a simple wish in life, she wanted to create a park where children could play freely and enjoy some rough and tumble.

Nearly 80 years later, her act of kindness to the children of Eastbourne was recognised by her family, local children and the Hutt City Council, with a plaque-laying ceremony.

On Thursday, members of the local historical association dressed in costume to recreate the handing over of the land on October 14, 1943.

Researcher Ali Carew​ said Greenwood was clearly an impressive woman and it was nice to see her contribution to Eastbourne recognised.

Known as “MIss Ellen Theodora (Dora)”​ she was born in 1865. With her sister “Miss Mary Elizabeth (May)”​, who was born in 1873, she settled in Eastbourne in the 1920s.

Hutt City Council/Stuff Children from San Antonio School take part in the plaque unveiling.

The sisters appear to have been well-educated women, who had a social conscience.

May was on the committee of the Alexandra Home for unmarried mothers. Her sister was on the committee of the Levin Boys’ Home.

Hutt City Council/Stuff Elspeth Costilinis, Florence McFarlane, Anne Manchester and, in front, Emma Costilinis, dressed in period costume to recreate Dora Greenwood donating land for a children's park in 1943.

Dora had studied photography in England and in Wellington City set up a studio. According to Carew, she became concerned that Eastbourne’s sand dunes were being destroyed to make way for housing.

Her response was to purchase a seafront section to be used as a children’s playground.

She wanted the “Children’s Field” to be kept in a “rough, natural condition” so children could play freely and use their imagination.

Today Greenwood Park, as it is now called, is used by children from San Antonio School, who were part of the plaque-laying ceremony.

Dora died in 1947 and her sister in 1961.