Antarctica-obsessed student co-creates app allowing kids to explore the ice

Anzac Gallate’s been obsessed with Antarctica since he was 10 – and after a trip to the ice he’s helped create content for an augmented reality app so young Kiwis can explore it without leaving the country.

A Christchurch student obsessed with Antarctica since he was a boy has co-created an app so other Kiwi kids can explore the frozen continent.

Anzac Gallate was among a group of young people selected to travel to the Antarctic Peninsula in March last year as part of Antarctic Heritage Trust’s Inspiring Explorers Expedition.

He navigated icebergs in a kayak in search of penguin colonies and captured incredible footage, including an underwater encounter with a seal.

Since his return, the 20-year-old has spent a year creating an explorer journal for an augmented reality (AR) app.

“Using the app, pictures on the page come to life, like in Harry Potter,” he said.

“Users can stand in penguin colonies, come face to face with seals and paddle past whales. They can go from viewing videos to doing crafts activities and journaling, all in the same experience.”

Marcus Waters/Supplied Anzac Gallate visited Antarctica in March 2020 having always being fascinated by the continent.

Gallate grew up in Christchurch and is studying ecology and marine science at the University of Otago. He hopes to work in science communication, around sustainability and environmental issues.

The aim of the app was to encourage young people to go exploring, he said.

“Since I was such a fan of Antarctica at a young age, I’ve been able to imagine what I would have loved to learn about and focused the journal on that.”

He took inspiration from historical explorer journals for the project.

Marcus Waters/Supplied Gallate paddled in search of penguins during his trip to the Antarctic Peninsula.

“Users are encouraged to think about venturing to new places, even if that is simply seeing their own neighbourhood in a new light.

“They’re then tasked with recording this in the explorer journal, just like the early polar explorers did.”

Antarctic Heritage Trust general manager Francesca Eathorne said the project was particularly important in the context of the current pandemic

“Given the way the world is right now, encouraging exploration in New Zealand is super important,” she said.

“We can’t wait to see how the journal stimulates the natural curiosity children have for their surroundings.”

Corey Blackburn/Supplied Gallate and Jack Fraser pitched The Gro-Up Group during University of Canterbury’s Dragons’ Den-style competition in February 2020.

In 2020, Gallate and Jack Fraser were winners of The Dream, Believe, Succeed Foundation award for their business idea The Gro-Up Group.

The pair received more than $45,000 worth of prizes including; accounting, marketing and mentoring.

They devised the concept of creating engaging STEM classroom experiences for students as part of University of Canterbury's Summer Startup programme.

The Antarctica app was made in partnership with Staples VR and is available from apps stores or Antarctic Heritage Trust’s website.