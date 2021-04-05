Children 'priced out' of Weet-Bix TRYathlon and other sports, principal says

Nelson’s Tāhunanui beach plays host to the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. While many children relish taking part, others can’t afford to, a school principal says.

More children are missing out on sports opportunities because of “hefty” registration fees, with the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon one example, a school principal says.

“I just don't understand why it costs so much,” Don McLean said of Sanitarium's Weet-Bix event held in Nelson recently.

While the principal of Hampden Street primary school supported the concept of getting children involved in a multi-sport event, at over $50 per child for entry, the TRYathlon was beyond many families’ budgets, he said.

He questioned if the event served advertisers better than children.

“Along with the expensive entry fee, when you turn up at the event you are bombarded by corporate sponsorship.

“If you're going to charge so much, is there a need to have so much corporate signage all round the venue and all over the t-shirts?”

MARTIN DE RUYTER Participants in Nelson's Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon gather in Tāhunanui's playing field for the event, normally held in March.

Inequality was growing in sport overall, with “hefty” registration fees at sports clubs stopping some families signing up, McLean said.

Youth sport should not be subsidising top athletes, he said.

“I would have thought the emphasis would have been trying to get kids into sport, and making it affordable and cheap to get them in there.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Hampden Street School principal Don McLean says expensive registration fees mean many children are missing the opportunity to play a sport.

“The parents can see if their child's enjoying it ... then they might be able to find the money for it after that.”

While Sanitarium did sponsor some of the 1800 children who took part in the Nelson event, McLean's decile 6 school had “never been approached”, he said.

Sanitarium said it helped disadvantaged children and communities take part in its TRYathlons nationwide, with around 10 per cent of participants” receiving support each season.

Spokesman Pete Davis said the tickets were heavily subsidised, with full cost well over $100 a child.

The events were expensive to run, with costs including set up and pull down crews, health and safety and medical staff, volunteers, toilets, freighting containers around, as well as t-shirts, medals and swim caps for the children, Davis said.

Sponsors helped bring “gravitas” to the event, boosting the children's sense of achievement from having participated in a large scale event, while signage didn't add to the cost, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Children wait to enter the water during the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon event at Tāhunanui.

The tickets were the same price nationwide, even though events cost more to run in the regions, Davis said.

The event helped build children's self-esteem and self-confidence in a “fun safe environment alongside their friends and family”.

Sanitarium said the event often sold out, and it was overwhelmed with positive feedback from parents and teachers each year.

Regional sports trust Sport Tasman said the sport sector overall was largely under-resourced, which meant users tended to pay more.

Chief Executive Nigel Muir said opportunities for children to play had become more restricted, with children unable to roam as far from home, and they were playing sports in more controlled and therefore more costly set-ups.

While it was common for sports club fees to be shared among local, regional and national organisations, information about where the money went should be more readily available, he said.

Parents could also think about low-cost ways to help their children stay active, he said.

Sport Tasman paid out around $6000 a year to help families struggling to enrol their children into sports teams.

It also administered about $400,000 a year on behalf of crown entity Sport New Zealand, to clubs, schools and organisations looking for ways to reduce the price of playing sport.