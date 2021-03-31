Students reading books and playing board games following Christchurch school's mobile phone ban

Hillmorton High School has banned phones - and now students are talking to each other more.

A visit to Hillmorton High School library is like a trip back in time – children read paperback books, play board games and chat about their day.

No one scrolls through their social media feed or sits glued to YouTube. In fact, there is not a mobile phone in sight.

The school-wide cell phone ban was introduced in February following concerns about the negative impact of social media.

And the policy has been so successful that one teacher said she has not seen a phone in her class for weeks.

READ MORE:

* South Auckland high school bans phones - raises mental health concerns

* St Paul's Collegiate School introduces smartphone ban for junior students

* Sacred Heart College in Lower Hutt lets students use cellphones only at lunchtime

Students are allowed to bring their phones to school, but they must be turned off and kept in bags. They cannot even be used during breaks.

In the first few weeks of the term 50 phones a day were confiscated by staff. On Monday it was just four.

Head of English Andrea Hotter said she has not taken a phone off a student for two or three weeks.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Andrea Hotter, Hillmorton High School’s head of English, says there has been a dramatic change since the ban.

“Every period you would deal with that issue, despite the fact that you set clear boundaries and gave repeated reminders,” she said.

“The battles around that have disappeared.”

The school’s blanket policy has removed many of the challenges teachers faced around phone use, she said.

“It reduced the debates and the difficulties over cell phones in my classes pretty much overnight.”

Students say there have been positives and negatives of the new policy.

James Quinn, 14, said it has been “really good” during class time.

“The way they enforce it is really strict. When they see your phone, they take it off you. It’s a good system.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Seeya Soni, Taylah Smith, Zoe Thomson, Henry Jones, Aiden Kelly and James Quinn discussed the policy.

But the year 10 student said it would be good to use phones during breaks to “zone out of school work”.

Zoe Thomson, also 14, said students are more inclined to chat with each other now.

“People are talking to each other more, rather than just sitting on their phones,” she said.

“In whānau groups people are actually talking and socialising, getting to know people more.

“Also, you're not distracted by things on your phone and you can focus more on schoolwork.”

Deputy principal Andrew Carswell said students offered a range of reasons for wanting to use cell phones at school after they were consulted on the move.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Phones cannot be used during school, unless in exceptional circumstances.

These included listening to music to be in a “good headspace”, checking their timetable or having to text their bosses at part-time jobs, but these have been addressed.

“We had to be really open and not draconian, and really listen,” he said

“If we hadn’t had these conversations we would have had a real backlash.”

If students are spotted using their phones, they are “handed in”.

“We got between 50 to 60 cell phones handed in a day.

“We had four students yesterday across the whole school – it’s a massive difference.”

Students are allowed to use laptops, but they cannot access social media or games on the school’s network.

Carswell said it is not about being anti-technology, but that schools are part of the “attention economy”.

“They (mobile phones) are great tools. I got one of the first iPhones, but these are a disaster in schools.

“Social media is designed to keep your attention on the screen.

“We're all seen those docos and read the research. It’s all about screen time – that’s where the money is for these companies, and schools are in direct conflict with that.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Students find other ways to pass the time now they are no longer allowed to use their phones.

Students can use their phones in special circumstances but even staff have to email the principal if they want students to use cell phones for a learning purpose.

“We had a group who did a geography and tourism trip down to Mt Cook and they needed to take photographs and use QR codes, so there are things like that where we have said ‘yes’,” said principal Ann Brokenshire.

“The classroom environment is significantly different. The distraction of the phone has gone, which allows kids to better concentrate on what we are doing.”

“It just allows kids to be kids again for a while.”