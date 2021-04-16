Have schools forsaken Shakespeare? No, The Bard isn't vanishing into thin air

Hornby High School's head of drama Joanne Clark says Shakespeare has been taught in the Christchurch school for the past 20 years. (Video first published in April 2021)

Whether you realise it or not, you’ve probably quoted William Shakespeare this week.

You may have complained that you haven’t slept a wink, been sent on a wild goose chase, complained about an item vanishing into thin air, or had to be cruel to be kind – all of these phrases (and many more) have their origins in his plays.

After reports suggesting Shakespeare is no longer taught in some New Zealand schools, it appears The Bard remains a must-read for many Kiwi students.

Tania Hawes, head of English at Christchurch’s Riccarton High School and chair of Canterbury English Teachers’ Association, said although Shakespeare’s plays were no longer a compulsory requirement, they were still widely studied.

“It's taught slightly differently to what it once was – we tend to look at context and perspective far more than just dealing with it as a tale. That's how we bring it alive for our students.”

supplied Although Shakespeare’s plays are no longer a compulsory requirement in schools, they are still widely studied.

Hawes is a passionate supporter of Shakespeare and her classroom is adorned with his quotes and posters of his plays.

It would “theoretically” be possible for a student to complete their secondary education without reading any Shakespeare, she said, as teachers selected books or plays depending on the class.

“The teachers choose text that they believe their students will respond best to.”

At Christchurch's Hornby High School, students have studied A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice and Twelfth Night.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Riccarton High School English teacher Tania Hawes says Shakespeare remains relevant.

Principal Robin Sutton said most were read in full “for the beauty of the language” or “in a modern idiom”.

“To suggest Shakespeare has died in New Zealand is patently false, we are proof that it’s alive and well,” he said.

Hornby students recently performed a 15-minute excerpt from A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ)/University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Competition.

SGCNZ was founded 30 years ago and more than 120,000 high school students have participated, performing scenes from any of The Bard’s canon, including his poems and sonnets.

Dawn Sanders, chief executive of SGCNZ, said it used to be compulsory for schools to teach a whole Shakespeare play, but the quality of teaching could differ.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hornby High School year 12 students perform a scene from Shakespeare's A Midsummer's Night Dream. From left: Megan Mackinnon, Jessica Lily and Nadia Officer.

“If the teacher didn’t understand, didn’t care or didn't like Shakespeare, then it was taught badly and people had a really bad experience with it and it turned them off for life.”

Despite being written more than four centuries ago, Shakespeare’s plays remained relevant today, said Sanders, who has seen a depiction of Richard III that explored the power struggle between Apple and Google and a performance of Julius Caesar that was an allegory of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“They are all about human nature,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dawn Sanders, chief executive of Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ).

“Shakespeare wrote about personal relationships, religions, families, leadership battles, so many different things.”

Associate professor Shef Rogers, who teaches at University of Otago’s department of English and linguistics, said Shakespeare remained “our richest source in English of insights about human nature”.

Jodine Hardwicke, head of English at Linwood College in east Christchurch, said Shakespeare was taught in drama, at a range of levels.

“When choosing texts, we take into consideration an array of different things: What do we think our ākonga will connect with? What will challenge the way they think about the world? What voices are being privileged and silenced in the texts?”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hornby High School students Nadia Officer, Megan Mackinnon and Jessica Lily tread the boards.

Jenny May, an assistant head of English at St Margaret’s College – an independent girls' school in Christchurch, said Shakespearean texts were taught throughout its English and drama programmes.

“In Year 10 all students are given a 'Shakespearean Taster', where they study key extracts from Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream and get a feel for his language, themes, and characters,” she said.

“I'm a passionate teacher of Shakespeare and believe that his texts continue to speak into universal issues, from gender politics to manipulation of power.”

SUPPLIED Auckland-based company The Pop-Up Globe Theatre Company took Shakespeare on tour 2019.

Richard Irving, head of the English Faculty at Auckland’s Macleans College, said Shakespeare was compulsory in year 10, with students reading the full texts before being assessed by an exam.

Exactly what play is studied was the teacher's choice, he said, but they often include Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice.

“Why wouldn’t you study the greatest writer of all time and learn from the best?”

It’s “like teaching Mozart in Music or Da Vinci in Art”, he said.

“[There are] universal themes and an incredible understanding of the human condition, all wrapped in a sublime mastery of language.”

At Wellington’s Rongotai College, Shakespeare is studied in year 9-13 English classes.

Principal Kevin Carter said students read King Lear, Hamlet, Macbeth, Henry V, 12th Night, A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet and Othello.

“His works have rich language and universal messages,” Carter said.

“We believe we would short change our students if we didn’t offer them the chance to meet and read the world’s greatest writer.”

Mana College English teacher Mark Houghton said he couldn’t see the benefit of removing it as an option.

“The themes of Shakespeare's plays around revenge, corruption, greed and racism as seen in plays like MacBeth, Richard III and Othello are just as relevant today.”

His use of language was useful for students looking to improve their creative writing.

“Some may choose not to teach Shakespeare as they may have texts that they believe will get more buy-in from the students.”

The often complex language added an extra layer of difficulty for students, particularly those who already struggled with English.

There had been a “worthwhile push” from many schools for students to be exposed to more New Zealand writers, where “students can see themselves and their lives reflected in the experiences of locally-based characters”, leading to more engagement.

“In saying that, student experiences can also be reflected in the actions of Shakespearean characters.”

Upper Hutt College assistant English department head Kath Cowley said the school had experienced “amazing success” in Shakespeare from past year 13s, particularly Othello.

“Nothing is as gorgeous as a student recognising a literary reference to a great in their other reading or viewing.”

But she was an advocate of schools adapting and changing to meet their learners.

“We will always have Shakespeare in some shape,” she said, but this could be anything from plays and sonnets, to films, images, graphic novels, TED Talks, even YouTube clips.

It was “not a one-size-fits-all approach”.

