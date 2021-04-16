PhD graduate used resilience and desire to 'get involved' to make Christchurch home

Community board member Dr Sunita Gautam, who has just obtained her PhD, has a passion to give back to the community.

When Sunita Gautam’s family told her she was moving to New Zealand for her arranged marriage, she had to look at an atlas to see where in the world it was.

Seventeen years later, she is the country’s first Indian-born community board member, a lecturer, business mentor, marriage celebrant and this week she graduated from University of Canterbury with a PhD.

Her incredible story is being taught to Christchurch students as an example of the enormous contribution migrants make to New Zealand society.

“My friend’s daughter said ‘Auntie, can you believe it? In social science class, we are learning about you’,” Gautam said.

“Hopefully that will inspire hundreds of girls at that school.”

Originally from Shaktinagar, a small town in India, Gautam knew little about Christchurch so went online to learn more about the city that would become her home in 2004.

Her Google search produced images of hot air balloons flying over the Canterbury Plains and Christ Church Cathedral.

“All these years later and I’ve still never been in a hot air balloon.”

Apart from her husband, she had no friends or family in Christchurch but, having been raised Catholic, she took comfort in moving to a place with strong Christian connections.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Sunita Gautam is a senior lecturer at University of Canterbury and has now obtained a PhD.

Gautam and her husband quickly settled into married life and had two children.

She began working as an early childhood teacher but was destined for a career in academia.

On Wednesday, she was among thousands of University of Canterbury students to don a cap and gown. The doctorate she completed focused on self-employment as a strategy for Indian immigrants’ settlement in New Zealand.

She would have completed her thesis sooner but took a break in 2019 to support victims of the March 15 terror attack. She had always felt a “moral obligation” to get involved, she said.

Her research involved interviewing 100 immigrant entrepreneurs across the country, who she found through her community connections.

“There were challenges there because immigrants don't open themselves up so easily.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Gautam used her network of community contacts to find about 100 immigrant entrepreneurs.

“Sometimes it helped me being an Indian but a lot of times it didn’t. I had to charm my way through.”

She then analysed the experiences of 30 Indian entrepreneurs to discover what challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

The “immigrant profile has changed”, but Gautam said the most recent research in the area was published in the 1990s.

“Since then there has been nothing new.”

Gautam studied under the supervision of Associate Professors Michaela Balzarova and Herb de Vries at Canterbury University's department of management, marketing and entrepreneurship.

“They have not only guided me through the research but have polished the researcher in me.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Gautam teachers now business at University of Canterbury’s campus in Ilam.

“It was much-needed and timely research, which is going to make a real difference.”

In 2019, she used her findings to create a multicultural policy for local governments and in October 2020 began a new chapter as a politician when she was elected as a community board member for Linwood-Central-Heathcote.

“I'm the first Indian woman to be a community board member in New Zealand.

“It took 18 years for a brown face to land in a community board, I don't want it to be another 18 years for any other people.”

Today she also works as senior business lecturer at the university but never feels overwhelmed by her many responsibilities, having inherited her organisational skills from her father, who was the eldest of nine children and helped run the family.

“I came here with a lot of resilience because that's how it works in India.”

In a country of more than 1 billion people, “if you snooze you lose”, she said.