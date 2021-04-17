Manager of two early childhood centres falsified staff records to increase funding

A teacher who managed two kaupapa Māori-based early childhood centres has been censured for falsifying staff records in an attempt to increase funding.

Patricia Howarth ran Ngā Puna Whakatupu, managed by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, in Auckland and Tokoroa at the time of her serious misconduct.

According to a recent New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision, at the end of May 2018, Howarth retrospectively made changes to her time records at Ngā Kākano o te Mānuka in Māngere to inaccurately reflect contact hours.

The tribunal said she then submitted these inaccurate hours to the Ministry of Education for payment, knowing this would allow the centre to maintain a higher funding rate.

The decision said Howarth then did the same at Te Puna Whakatupu o Te Rau Ōriwa in Tokoroa, between July 2018 and the end of January 2019.

An audit of the funding return at Ngā Kākano o te Mānuka in February 2019 revealed Howarth’s offending.

There were discrepancies in staff timesheets and data entered into management system, Infocare.

Manual records showed non-contact time was not being accurately recorded in the computer.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa’s funding was then adjusted, resulting in a loss of $18,948 in funding.

After her move to Tokoroa in July 2018, staff records were reviewed while an unrelated matter was being investigated.

The roster showed high contact hours for Howarth, which appeared inconsistent with her role as centre manager.

Due to this and the earlier discrepancies in Māngere, timesheets and Infocare entries were checked for accuracy.

“These contact hours are unachievable for a Centre Manager who is required to perform various other tasks,” the tribunal noted.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWOA) dismissed Howarth and an investigation by the Teaching Council began.

Howarth told the tribunal her offending was “misguided loyalty” on her part, so the centres would not go without.

“It was wrong of me. I am deeply ashamed of my behaviours that I let things get so out of hand without seeking tautoko either inside or outside TWOA.”

Howarth explained at the time she had been dealing with three challenging staff members, was feeling lonely after whanau had relocated to another town, her sister had deteriorating health and there were issues with her partner.

The tribunal said she had taken steps to address her offending by seeing a counsellor and accepted further professional development on administration, accounting, legal and ethical requirements would help.

“It was submitted that the respondent has taken responsibility for her actions, has remained co-operative throughout the disciplinary process and has kept her employees abreast of what is happening.”

Howarth had taken up another position and had been upfront about her offending, the tribunal said.

The tribunal censured Howarth and put conditions on her practising certificate.

She is not allowed to hold a managerial position or position managing finances for four years, has to attend a professional development course and provide future employers with a copy of the tribunal’s decision for five years.

In making its decision, it said her offending not only had a financial impact on Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, but had impacted its reputation.

“While it may well have been the respondent's intention and wish to ensure that the tamariki and whānau associated with each of the puna did not miss out, that is no justification for dishonesty and deception.”