Divorced maternal grannies are the 'ace in the hole' when it comes to childcare

Next time you ask your mum to watch the kids it might be because there are evolutionary reasons why maternal grandmothers make such good caregivers – especially divorced grannies.

Gretchen Perry, a social worker and associate professor at University of Canterbury, says divorced grandmothers are the “ace in the hole” when it comes to providing care to their own children’s children, “whereas grandfathers tended to provide care to their new wife’s grandchildren”.

“Historically, a lot of research hasn’t distinguished between grandmothers and grandfathers – they’ve just been lumped together in the analyses – and it’s no great surprise that their behaviour after divorce is very different,” Perry said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Grandmother Jo Dodgson began to teach her 6-year-old granddaughter Chloe Todd how to knit during the Easter holidays.

Christchurch grandmother Jo Dodgson​ would agree, saying it was certainly the case in her experience.

“Thursday is ‘granny Jo’s day’,” she said.

The 67-year-old pharmacist said she was more involved in her six grandchildren's lives than their grandfather, especially those of siblings Chloe, 6, and Wyatt Todd, 3, who live in Christchurch.

Her weekly schedule with Chloe involves attending a zumba class before a coffee with her friends afterwards. Recently she has also started teaching her granddaughter to knit.

Dodgson’s own experience backs up the idea that divorced grandfathers become more involved with their new families, though she felt it was likely to depend on individual circumstances.

“To me, it’s just a pleasure to have them in the home and to be a part of bringing them up.”

Grandmothers can offer patience and time, Dodgson said, things that many busy parents struggle to afford.

“I guess we’re not in such a hurry, we have time to sit back and enjoy. Family is most important, isn’t it”.

Besides having unconditional love for her grandchildren, Dodgson said it was nice for her own children to see her bond with them, “to let them know they are so special”.

Perry said that with maternal grandmothers have had a lifelong connection with their daughters, so are providing support not just to their grandchildren but to their daughters as well.

“That doesn’t mean that the father's family aren’t helpful, it just means that mum's mum in particular tends to be more committed and more present in those non-parental caregiving roles.”

As well as having a “double-emotional connection” to their daughter and grandchild, divorced maternal grandparents establish strong family links to counter any social isolation they experience due to their separation, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Dodgson values the time spent with her granddchildren and is a proud grandmother.

Perry said grandmothers have a lifetime of parenting under their belt, but do not have other dependents at that stage in their life, so are able to focus their energies on grandchildren.

Christchurch grandmother Brenda Sugrue​ has four children, six granddaughters and three great-grandchildren, aged 4, 18 months and almost a year.

She believes that having already raised their own children, grandmothers “have the intuition to know what the grandchildren are thinking”.

Sugrue, an 82-year-old retired nurse who lost her husband Greg 14 years ago, said grandmas “get in tune with the children” and are “more gentle with them”.

“Mothers can get all cross and uptight with them, but grandmothers have got more time to sit back and explain things if they are not doing the right thing,” she said.

Supplied University of Canterbury associate professor Gretchen Perry has researched the cultural variation in non-parental child care.

“I don't look after them quite as much now, but I used to look after them a lot.

“I still have an active role, they can still ring up and say, ‘Can you look after them for the day?’.”

Perry’s research explored cultural variations in non-parental child care and, despite the “huge variation in how people behave”, one consistency was the important role maternal grandmothers played in helping to raise grandchildren.

“One of the themes, cross-culturally around the world, is that maternal grandmothers tend to provide more support as grandparents,” she said.

“In my research, what we've found is that their support has a relationship to better outcomes for kids.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Proud great-grandmother Brenda Sugrue says experience in raising their own kids gives grandparents good intuition about what their grandchildren are thinking.

In richer countries that support tended to lead to better engagement in education, but in poorer countries it meant better basic health and survival, she said.

With more than 25 years of social service and social work experience, Perry returned to academia after realising the assessment tools she had been trained to use did not adequately address the complexity and nuance of extended family caregiving.

Her research aimed to find out how we could most effectively raise children.

“Because it's relatively new in social work, I'm trying to bring an understanding of that theory to fellow researchers but more importantly to practitioners as well.”

Perry will discuss her research at a free public talk at the University of Canterbury’ Ilam Campus at 12pm on April 27.