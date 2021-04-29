Hutt Valley High school's mouldy Block C to be demolished

Mouldy classrooms in Hutt Valley High School’s Block C will be demolished and temporarily replaced with prefabricated buildings, as the Ministry of Health mulls the future of the school.

It comes after 13 classrooms, three bathrooms and a dance studio were deemed unsafe because of toxic mould, first detected in Block C in March. It left the 1730-pupil school struggling for space while hundreds of senior students will, from Monday, spend half their week learning remotely.

Ministry of Education lab testing also found two science labs, the gym and student centre had elevated levels of mould, but the rooms would be back in use within the first two weeks of term two following a deep clean, according to information released on the school’s Facebook page.

READ MORE:

* Report warned of toxic mould problems at Hutt High three years before classrooms were closed

* Report suggesting removal of now-mouldy classrooms ignored by ministry - school's board members

* Mould-ridden classrooms not a priority for ministry until too late - Hutt High board chairman



John Nicholson/Stuff Mouldy classrooms at Hutt Valley High School are due to be demolished.

The Ministry would also review its communication with the school, following claims it knew of the issues but failed to act. The school has had issues with leaking buildings for more than a decade.

Labour’s Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ said it was a “good step in the right direction” but more work was needed.

“It’s been a huge blight on Hutt Valley High School for too long,” she said. “Action is being taken to demolish the building. It is a great first step, but we need a rebuild.”

About 16 prefabricated buildings would replace Block C which would be demolished before the end of the year, Andersen understood. The buildings were “good quality”, with double-glazed windows and heat pumps.

Acting principal Denise Johnson​ and the board had been working “around the clock” to resolve the issue, Andersen said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Mould can grow on water-damaged building materials, and certain types produce toxic spores which have been linked to serious respiratory illnesses. (File photo)

“The fact they have got this commitment so far is a testament to the work they have put in.”

The Ministry of Education was also looking for classrooms off the school grounds, with the most likely options including the mezzanine floor at 19 Market Grove, about 550 metres from the school.

Younger students’ classes weren’t affected, while all students would still be dropped off and picked up at the school.

“We have also reached an agreement with Hutt City Council on using space in the Little Theatre, and the Long Room at the Hutt Recreation Ground,” it said in the statement released by the school.

Plans for the wider school were also in development while it would continue to air-test the school, it said.

“Planning for the future at the school is in its early stages, but in conjunction with securing the offsite accommodation and Portacom units for the school site, we will be in discussions with the school and board around the longer-term future of property at Hutt Valley High School.”

A community meeting would be held at the school on May 6 at 7pm, Andersen said.