The dawn, a tie, and Te Ao Māori inspires Race Unity Speech award entrant

Tawa College year 12 student Lucia Bernards is one of two students representing the lower North Island at the national Race Unity Speech Awards.

It is an understanding of Te Ao Māori, and Rawiri Waititi’s tie, which has taken one Tawa College student to the national semi-finals of the Race Unity Speech awards.

Sixteen-year-old Lucia Bernards​ (Te Aitanga ā Hauiti ki Ūawa) is one of two lower North Island students who will represent the region at the semi-finals taking place on Friday.

Lucia, who also attended the national awards last year, and won the Tohu Aumangea – Hedi Moani Memorial Award for Advocacy, said she has looked at this year's theme, Kia Kotahi te Hoe – Paddle as One, using te ata, the stages of dawn.

“I decided to add a little bit of a twist to it, and decided to make it about Te Ao Māori and how we can use what they learnt way back today, to truly paddle as one towards race unity.”

She uses the first stage, te ata pō (before dawn) to represent the current state of race relations in Aotearoa.

“The main example I used with that was the issue of the tie, and Rawiri Waititi in Parliament. We saw an ancient rule of parliament, which was heavily enforced in Parliament today. But a man fought for what he thought was right, and he fought for it and was successful in getting that rule change.

“It gave me an idea that if he can do it, anyone in New Zealand can do it.”

In February this year, Māori Party co-leader Waititi was expelled for wearing a hei tiki, rather than a tie, with his refusal to do so leading to a change in Parliament’s rules dictating male MPs wear ties. At the time Waititi described Parliament’s concession as a victory for Māori and indigenous people.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lucia’s speech uses te ata, the phases of dawn, to look at current race relations in Aotearoa, as well as where they could go in the future.

Last year Covid-19 forced the nationals online so this year had been a completely different experience.

“Last year was the first time I ever did a speech, so being online was a bit easier for me to confidently present my speech.

“This year was really different. It was a really good experience though, it took me out of my comfort zone a bit, but I really enjoyed being on the stage in front of people, and everyone hearing what I have to say.”

Tawa College has become a powerhouse when it comes to the awards. As well as Lucia winning the advocacy award last year, the overall winner was then year-13 Tawa College student Jess Jenkins, an accolade which helped her be admitted to Harvard University.

“I think last year with Jess winning, and me also being in the national finals, it opened the eyes of the kids in the school, and it gave them confidence to try and do something like that themselves, which is why I think we had some many people wanting to do it this year.

“Everyone who is passionate about this should get involved, because it is just going to keep going, and get bigger and bigger.”

Teacher Belinda Sheridan said she was hugely proud of Lucia, saying her only involvement with her prep work had been as a vocal cheerleader.

Lucia’s speech was “heartfelt and compelling" and she was building on the success she had achieved last year.

The national semi-finals in Auckland include 21 students from across New Zealand. Six students will proceed to the finals on Sunday.

Masterson’s Solway College student Sheryl Chand is the other student representing the lower North Island.