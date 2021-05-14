Retired veterinarian's desire to keep learning earns him PhD at age 82

Retired veterinarian Selwyn Dobbinson, 82, is receiving his PhD in animal welfare, graduating from Lincoln University.

A retired veterinarian who earned a PhD at 82 says more retirees should be encouraged to take up further study.

Selwyn Dobbinson graduated from Lincoln University with a PhD in animal welfare on Friday – 60 years since he first graduated from university, and something he never thought he would do at his age.

“I could be the oldest graduate from a New Zealand university,” Dobbinson said.

He retired five years ago to pursue his PhD and said universities should encourage more retirees to study.

People often associated older people with illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, but many were “totally capable” and age was not necessarily a problem, Dobbinson said.

“As you get older your long-term memory is sound ... you can remember studies from 60 years ago.”

He tried to return to practising veterinary last year, but found it physically difficult – especially as autopsies, which he frequently did, required a lot of energy. Mentally he felt he had “no restrictions” though.

Retirees who had specialised in their career were also bound to have identified issues that could be further studied, he said – something he found doing himself.

Dobbinson graduated from Sydney University in 1961 with a bachelor of veterinary science.

After a few years he bought a veterinary practice in Dunedin and eventually developed an interest in pig medicine.

Following a master’s degree in immunology in 2003, towards the end of his career, he monitored client farms and found pigs were barely surviving two hours on the road while being transported. He looked into heat stress in livestock and adapting international research to New Zealand’s climate.

Dobbinson said the peak of his career remained the days he was practising, “dealing with day to day problems”.

“Like all research [this PhD] raises more questions than answers.”

He hoped his research would raise important questions about the transport of livestock and improve their welfare.

Having finished his PhD, he now hoped to work with the minister of agriculture and continue his involvement in the livestock industry.

Dobbinson was among more than 1000 students, guests and proud relatives attending the graduation ceremonies at the Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday and Friday.

It was the first time Lincoln University had held its graduation in the city since the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

This week’s events also celebrated last year’s graduates, after the ceremony was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

The decision to move the ceremonies from Lincoln was made last year as Christchurch had a larger venue and Lincoln University was currently undergoing a campus rebuild.

Acting vice-chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie said the Christchurch Town Hall was a “fantastic venue” that had hosted Lincoln's graduation ceremonies from 1994 until 2010.

“It is great to be back, and to be able to showcase our graduates and graduands to the people of Christchurch through the procession.”