College contacted by ministry following complaint sex offender working onsite

The Ministry of Education has stepped in following concerns a sex offender is working on school grounds in Marlborough. (File pic)

A college in Marlborough has been contacted by the Ministry of Education following a complaint that a convicted sex offender is working on the school grounds.

A Marlborough woman, who did not want to be named, said she complained to the ministry this week as there were several parents concerned about the safety of students at the school.

She had also spoken to the school.

Ministry deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey confirmed on Thursday they had received a complaint and had contacted the school.

“We do not believe it is appropriate for this person to be working on the school site and have communicated that to the school.”

The woman said she was told the school had put measures in place to ensure the students were safe.

Those measures included constant supervision by a coworker, and fencing between the worker and any children, she said.

“But I've seen the fencing, and it's a wire fence, you can see straight through it, there are kids walking right past him ... I would never send my kids to school if I knew there was a child sex offender there.

“I can't comprehend why any school would allow it ... There's just no need for him to be there.”

The school was approached for comment.