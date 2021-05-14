Ministry and school to discuss sex offender working on school grounds

Picton’s Queen Charlotte College has received a complaint about the criminal history of a construction worker onsite.

A Marlborough high school is to discuss a convicted child sex offender working on school grounds with Ministry of Education officials on Friday.

Queen Charlotte College, in Picton, has confirmed it received a complaint about construction worker Leslie Joshua Ivamy on Wednesday.

Ivamy had sex with a 13-year-old girl on several occasions at his home more than a decade ago. He was 32-years-old at the time. He was convicted of unlawful sexual connection with a minor in 2011.

Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte said she was advised of Ivamy’s criminal history by his employer when they took a contract to work at the school.

“We assessed the risk, we went through checks, followed procedure and put some things in place, including that he would be confined to an area with no access to the school, and that he would always be supervised while he was onsite,” Whyte said on Friday.

“We were as confident as we could be that there was no risk to our students ... we were satisfied we had mitigated any potential risk.”

A Marlborough woman, who did not want to be named, said she complained to the ministry this week as there were several parents concerned about the safety of students at the school. She said she had also spoken to the school.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte said she was confident there was no risk to students.

Ministry deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said they received a complaint on Wednesday and had contacted the school.

“We do not believe it is appropriate for this person to be working on the school site and have communicated that to the school.”

Whyte said on Friday ministry staff in Marlborough knew about Ivamy working on the school grounds.

She was meeting with ministry officials on Friday and would discuss how to resolve the issue, and would communicate any outcomes with the school community through internal channels, Whyte said.

Ivamy’s employer declined to comment.

Ivamy’s victim said after being approached by Stuff on Friday she was surprised to learn he was working at the college.

“And I was more surprised the school knew of his convictions and allowed him to work there,” she said.

Ivamy was sentenced at the Blenheim District Court to eight months’ home detention in 2012 after he admitted four charges of unlawful sexual connection with a girl under 16.

Crown prosecutor Hugh Boyd-Wilson said at Ivamy’s sentencing the pair met at a supermarket, where they exchanged phone numbers.

The girl told Ivamy she was 13, but he made a deliberate decision to continue contact, Boyd-Wilson said.

He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice for offering the girl money to lie in court, but the charge was later dropped following agreement the interaction could be referred to during sentencing.

He was also sentenced to 125 hours of community work and ordered to pay the girl $2000 for emotional harm.

His lawyer Jonathan Eaton said at sentencing in 2012 Ivamy had just ended a long-term relationship at the time of the offending and was feeling fragile, and found the girl's attention flattering.

Ivamy’s victim said on Friday she understood why parents at the college would be concerned about his presence onsite, given how easy it would be for him to communicate with young people.

“At the end of the day, that’s the reality of having that kind of conviction, that people may not want him working at a school.

“Surely there are other jobs his employer could have him working at.”