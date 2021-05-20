You'd better look after him, ex student tells principal's school

A packed school hall greeted Dan George, as he was welcomed as the new principal of Nelson’s Victory Primary School on Monday. Pictured with wife, Rachel, and baby, Archie.

“He’ll listen to you”, children at Nelson’s ethnically diverse Victory Primary School were told, as their new principal took up the job on Monday.

Students, staff and community members packed the school hall to welcome Dan George, with representatives from his former school – Parnell District School in Auckland – also present.

Caleb Santos, a student in George’s kapa haka class at the Auckland school, thanked his former teacher for helping make him “the person he was today”.

The part Brazilian, part American student started school with English as a second language, and went on to lead a kapa haka group of 80 students under George’s guidance.

READ MORE:

* New principal for Victory School

* Get the ball rolling on artificial turf project, say Nelson's football community

* New home of the arts recommended for Nelson



Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson's Victory Primary School welcomes new principal Dan George (right).

“Even though I’m not Māori, it was an amazing experience,” Santos told those gathered at the pōwhiri.

“Take care of him ... or else.”

Victory Primary School teacher Nelson Teariki led the welcome, with chief executive of Ngāti Rārua, Shane Graham, also speaking at the pōwhiri, attended by scores of community members including principals from schools in the Nelson City Community of Learning/Kāhui Ako ki Whakatū.

George said he felt humbled, privileged and excited by his welcome.

“From the moment I stepped through the doors into this hall, I felt like I was home.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Victory Primary School held a welcome pōwhiri for their new principal Dan George (right) pictured with Caleb Santos a former student from Parnell District School.

“I thought that the tamariki sang absolutely beautifully, and that was really heart-warming for me.

“But to also see the turnout, the fact that the community obviously really gets in behind this school is really reassuring for me.

“I felt instantly like I was part of this whānau and this kaupapa.”

George, who was a deputy principal at Parnell District School had been learning te reo for the last two years, and had taught kapa haka for about a decade.

He said his first priority was to get to know everybody, and build on the school’s strengths which included being “incredibly diverse”.

About 27 per cent of students at Victory Primary School are Māori, with over 40 per cent from a refugee background

Braden Fastier/Stuff Victory Primary School's new principal Dan George said he was humbled by his “heart-warming” welcome at the central Nelson school.

The school is one of four schools in Nelson revealed last week to be taking part in the government-funded kaupapa, Te Hurihanganui, to address racism in the education system.

George said racism was a “confronting issue” but one that needed to be addressed in schools.

Glenda Rapley, who had served as the school’s acting principal, said George’s appointment was an exciting “step forward into the future” for Victory Primary School.

The school was put under statutory management last year, and principal Helen Taylor-Young resigned, to recover from a continuing health issue.

Limited Statutory Manager Andrew Murray would continue to have responsibility for employment at the school, and the school’s finances.

Murray’s current appointment, made at the end of last year, was for 12 months.