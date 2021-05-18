Admired teacher and mentor farewelled after sudden death at school

The Queen Charlotte College flag at half-mast on Monday, after beloved teacher Heather Moller died last week.

A teacher who died suddenly has been farewelled by her school community, who say they have lost an educator “overflowing with energy and compassion”.

Heather Moller, 64, had been teaching at Queen Charlotte College in Picton since 2016, and living in Waikawa since 2015. She died at the high school on Friday morning, after what is believed to have been a medical event while walking from one classroom to another.

SUPPLIED Queen Charlotte College teacher Heather Moller died on Friday.

The college gathered to fly the flag at half-mast this week, while Moller was taken onto Waikawa Marae on Tuesday with visiting whānau and a huge cohort of staff and students attending the pōhiri.

Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte said Moller was an experienced and dedicated teacher. “For me, she will always be remembered as our pīwakawaka, the sweetest thing, overflowing with energy and compassion.”

Moller brought 35 years of experience in education to her role at Queen Charlotte College. She was previously deputy principal at Reporoa College near Rotorua, and principal at Hukarere Girls’ College in Hawke’s Bay, and worked as general manager of social service Anglican Care Waiapu.

At Queen Charlotte College, she taught te reo Māori, humanities and business studies, along with junior homeroom, and she coached and managed sports teams, with a passion for tennis.

Moller was a mentor to new staff and trainee teachers, leading the school’s Tier 1 PB4L team for professional development, and was a strong advocate for restorative practices, or respectful relationships within the school, Whyte said.

Supplied A collection of tributes to Heather Moller has started to amass in the school hall.

Whyte said Moller also had a strong passion for support and equity for Māori students.

She wanted to ensure students not only achieved academic excellence, but ultimately “help grow resilient, creative and culturally enriched community members”.

“[She was] present everywhere, checking up on people, yet a strong force to be reckoned with when defending students or her passions. She was a true gem and will be truly missed in our school,” Whyte said.

“We have been truly humbled by the outpouring of sympathy and support from all over the world. But this comes as no surprise as she was such an admired wonderful lady, teacher and friend to so many people.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Queen Charlotte College principal Betty Whyte says Heather Moller was a beloved and enthusiastic teacher.

Te reo Māori and humanities teacher Diane St Clair said she had worked very closely with Moller over the years, and the death of the healthy, exuberant woman came as a shock.

“She was extremely gentle hearted and open ... she had a wicked sense of humour, and a great appreciation for people, she could see their amazing inner talents and potential, and she encouraged those out in a positive way.”

Moller loved playing tennis, St Clair said. “It became a bit of a joke because she and I are probably the shortest people in the school, even next to the students, and they would say we needed high sneakers just to be able to play.

“She did give a lot to the school but that’s teaching, there are very few teachers who don’t also give energy and time for the extra things.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Queen Charlotte College teacher Diane St Clair, pictured at Waikawa Marae in 2016.

Moller arrived at the marae on Tuesday.

“Our students absolutely loved her, and it showed this morning when just about the entire school and all their parents arrived to pōhiri her and her whānau onto the marae,” St Clair said.

Heather Miraka Moller was born in Te Awamutu on August 14, 1956, to Taati Maru and Matuakore Maru (née McLean). She was married to Juul Moller in 1982, and she leaves behind three children; Daniel, Kristian and Martine.

Moller will be moved to her hometown of Kihikihi, Waikato on Wednesday, and a funeral service will be held at her marae in Parawera on Friday.