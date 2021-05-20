Budget 2021: More classrooms welcomed but not enough cash for staff, unions say

Good, but could be better – that’s the reaction from teachers following the Budget announcement for education.

Key developments include the establishment of an education service agency – to deliver new supports and services to schools and early learning centres – and $185.3 million for operating costs and $53.8m for capital expenditure over the next four years.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the investment “allows us to get cracking to begin to reform our system of support for schools and early learning”.

Teaching union NZEI welcomed the infrastructure cash, which it said would include more than $630m for new teaching facilities, but the small increase in operational funding was only just above inflation.

“The 1.6 per cent funding increase in this Budget is slightly better than inflation, but it's still just not enough to support our teachers to meet our children's needs,” NZEI president Liam Rutherford said.

Those working in schools would be disappointed to see little in the way of new funding for staffing, he said.

“For years, our members have made it clear that they feel overstretched in the classroom and experience burnout, they worry that our tamariki aren't getting the time and support they deserve.”

Last week Hipkins pledged $170m to delivering pay parity for early childhood teachers.

The funding increase will bring the lowest paid teachers’ salaries from $49,862 to $51,358, which comes into effect from July 1 this year.

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation said although the Budget was focused heavily on early childhood education, “schools did not miss out”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education minister Chris Hipkins announces new ECE funding in a pre-budget announcement at the Capital Kids Co-operative ECE centre in Wellington.

President Perry Rush welcomed the formation of the new education agency, but was less enthusiastic about the proposed “online curriculum hub”.

“What we most need for schools to deliver a world-class quality curriculum, is a team of expert curriculum advisors on the ground, not another website resource,” he said.

Rush was pleased the plight of schools unable to meet maintenance demands had been heard, with a one-off package of $52.8million to address property upgrades and maintenance.

David Unwin/Stuff NZEI president Liam Rutherford says members are “overstretched in the classroom”.

There was also a mixed response from the tertiary sector, with vocational education receiving additional cash, but universities set to “miss out”.

The Tertiary Education Union welcomed the $279.5m spending increase over the next three years and the $44m boost for wānanga – or Māori-culture based tertiary institution – but said university spending remained “static”.

President Tina Smith said it was a “bittersweet victory” for tertiary education.

“Students and staff in the university sector need relief from the constant pressure created by under-resourcing, understaffing and managerialism if they are to improve their wellbeing.”

New Zealand Union of Students' Associations national president Andrew Lessells said although the student allowance would increase by $25 in 2022, it “does not even keep track with main benefit increases”.

“Students who are facing hardship have yet again been forgotten,” he said.

“We’re extremely disappointed that there is no significant funding to student wellbeing, given the Government’s commitment to the Code of Learner Wellbeing and Safety, which will place real costs and pressure on staff in the sector”.